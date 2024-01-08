en English
Jakarta Embraces Green Commuting with CNG-powered Bajaj Three-Wheelers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
The bustling city of Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital, has recently witnessed the introduction of environmentally friendly, compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered Bajaj three-wheelers. This move is a significant stride towards a cleaner urban commute, addressing the city’s persistent air pollution issue and promoting eco-friendly transportation.

Revolutionizing Urban Commute

The Bajaj, a three-wheeled vehicle reminiscent of a motorcycle, has long been a familiar sight in Jakarta’s heavy traffic. Known for its unique steering mechanism and ability to carry two passengers, Bajajs have served as an affordable and convenient means of transportation for the city’s residents. However, the latest models distinguish themselves in a major way: they are powered by compressed natural gas (CNG), a cleaner alternative to traditional fuel sources.

Cleaner and Quieter Rides

Not only does the use of CNG contribute to reducing air pollution, but it also results in quieter operation than their predecessors. This substantial reduction in noise pollution provides a more serene commuting experience for passengers and a quieter cityscape for Jakarta’s inhabitants. Furthermore, these modern Bajajs are equipped with a four-stroke engine and sport a wider body design. Such improvements aim to offer a more comfortable experience for passengers amidst the city’s dense traffic.

Creating a Sustainable Urban Environment

The introduction of CNG-powered Bajajs marks Jakarta’s commitment to fostering a greener, more sustainable urban environment. The city’s efforts to improve air quality and combat environmental challenges underscore the importance of eco-friendly transportation. As more cities worldwide grapple with similar environmental challenges, Jakarta’s initiative serves as an encouraging example of how traditional modes of transport can be innovatively adapted to meet modern sustainability standards.

Indonesia Transportation
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

