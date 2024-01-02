en English
Indonesia

Jakarta Commences New Year Clean-Up: A Commitment to Environmental Restoration

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:13 am EST
Jakarta Commences New Year Clean-Up: A Commitment to Environmental Restoration

As the echoes of New Year’s celebrations fade in Jakarta, the city is left with a significant task of restoring its public spaces, particularly roads and park amenities. The aftermath has necessitated an extensive clean-up, with calls for repair growing louder, especially in the regions of Thamrin and its surroundings.

Commencement of Restoration

Bayu Meghantara, the head of the Parks and City Forest Office, has confirmed that restoration efforts commenced on Monday, January 1, 2024. Spearheaded by a team of 50 personnel from both the Parks and City Forest Office and the Central Jakarta Parks and City Forest Sub-Office, the project is an exemplification of the office’s commitment to environmental protection.

Procurement and Replanting

In response to the damage done to the green routes, the team has begun procuring new plants. The initiative calls for the replacement of about 300 plants, particularly those around the HI Roundabout. These plants, including the ‘Song of Indonesia’ plant, were trampled during the New Year festivities, thus necessitating immediate action.

The Urgency of Repair

The urgency of this restoration was underscored by the scale of the New Year’s Eve celebrations. Over half a million domestic and foreign tourists thronged the National Monument in Central Jakarta, leaving behind 130 tons of waste in their wake. The city government deployed 3,180 cleaners to manage the aftermath. This year’s celebration included the ‘Youth Night’ event, which featured musical acts, drone shows, a dancing fountain, and video mapping along the MH Thamrin-Sudirman roads.

In conclusion, while the New Year’s festivities brought joy and celebration to the city, the aftermath has posed significant environmental challenges. However, Jakarta’s commitment to environmental preservation is unwavering, as evidenced by the immediate restoration efforts. As we move forward into 2024, it is hoped that such initiatives will serve as a reminder of our collective responsibility to protect and preserve our natural surroundings.

Indonesia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

