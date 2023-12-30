en English
Indonesia

Irian Jaya, Indonesia Shaken by 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:12 pm EST
Irian Jaya, Indonesia Shaken by 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake

In a recent development, Irian Jaya, the easternmost province of Indonesia, was shaken by a significant earthquake registering 6.2 on the Richter scale. The National Center for Seismology confirmed the seismic event, which took place in a region notorious for its high seismic activity. This area is a part of the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, a hotspot for tectonic plate interactions, leading to frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity.

Details of the Earthquake

The earthquake was found to occur at a depth of 33.0 km, with the epicenter located 54 km West South West of Abepura, Indonesia. The coordinates of the epicenter were determined to be Latitude: -3.11 and Longitude: 139.28. The event took place late on Saturday night, but precise timing details have not yet been divulged.

Potential Damage and Casualties

As of now, there are no immediate reports available regarding the extent of damage or casualties resulting from this seismic event. However, it’s important to note that earthquakes of this magnitude have the potential to cause significant damage, particularly in regions with inadequately constructed buildings and infrastructure. The local authorities, along with international aid organizations, are expected to assess the situation shortly and provide necessary aid and support.

Indonesia’s Seismic History

Indonesia, home to over 270 million people, is frequently subjected to seismic events including earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its positioning on the Pacific Basin’s ‘Ring of Fire’. The country has a history of devastating earthquakes, the most notable being the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami that claimed the lives of over 230,000 people in the region. The Meteorological, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency of Indonesia has issued a warning about potential aftershocks, although they have stated there is no risk of a tsunami following this event.

Indonesia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

