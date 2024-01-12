en English
Business

Indonesia’s Strategic Move: VAT Exemption for Defense and Security Goods and Services

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 2:39 am EST
Indonesia's Strategic Move: VAT Exemption for Defense and Security Goods and Services

A New Dawn in Indonesian Defense and Security

In a transformative move, Indonesia’s Ministry of Finance has ushered in Regulation Number 157 of 2023. This pivotal piece of legislation grants a Value Added Tax (VAT) exemption for goods and services that are integral to national defense and security. This regulation is set to come into effect on the first day of 2024, laying the groundwork for enhanced legal certainty while augmenting the availability of VAT exemption facilities for specific defense and security-related taxable goods and services.

Providing Clarity and Preventing Disputes

The regulation’s introduction is an attempt to mitigate disputes concerning the criteria for VAT exemption on particular goods and services. Dwi Astuti, the Director of Counseling, Services, and Public Relations at the Directorate General of Taxes, explained that the regulation seeks to offer clear guidelines. The exempted items, including weapons, ammunition, and specialized vehicles, along with services such as boundary data and topographic mapping for defense purposes, are meticulously detailed in Annex I of the regulation, ensuring transparency.

Streamlining Exemption Procedures and Oversight

To avail of the VAT exemption, taxpayers are required to obtain a Certificate of Exemption (SKB), ensuring compliance with specific conditions and comprehensive documentation. The regulation also confers upon the Directorate General of Taxes the authority to supervise the use of VAT exemptions, a role not previously regulated. This provision is an essential step towards accountability and the proper utilization of exemptions.

Embracing Technology for Accessibility

The new regulation takes a leap forward by introducing electronic channels for accessing these services, thus replacing the manual process previously in place. This move towards digitalization signifies a commitment to modernization, making these services more accessible to taxpayers. The issuance of this regulation also nullifies the earlier Minister of Finance Decree Number 370 of 2003 related to VAT exemption on certain goods and services, marking a new era in Indonesian taxation policy for defense and security strategic goods and services.

Business Indonesia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

