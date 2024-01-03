en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Indonesia’s OJK Leads the Charge in Transition to Renewable Energy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:21 pm EST
Indonesia’s OJK Leads the Charge in Transition to Renewable Energy

In a pivotal move towards renewable energy, Indonesia’s Financial Services Authority (OJK), under the leadership of Chairman Mahendra Siregar, is charting a sustainable path for the country’s energy sector. The OJK’s commitment includes creating a sustainable taxonomy to evaluate the sustainability of economic activities, with a keen focus on transitioning the energy sector from fossil fuels to renewable sources.

Powering the Renewable Energy Transition

To foster this transition, OJK plans to roll out incentives for companies operating in the renewable energy sector. These incentives will streamline registration processes and categorize businesses within the sustainable energy sector, thus facilitating their operations and growth. State-owned electricity giant PT PLN recently received green financing to the tune of Rp12 trillion from various national financial institutions for their energy transition program. Further, the company also secured a bilateral credit facility from PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur SMI, a state-owned infrastructure financing firm. PT PLN’s President Director, Darmawan Prasodjo, highlighted the importance of cooperation with national financial institutions to accelerate the energy transition.

Regulatory Shifts and Oversight

On a regulatory note, the OJK is also planning an administrative transition. The Commodities Futures Trading Supervisory Agency (Bappebti) will hand over the oversight of derivative financial products to the capital market. The executive responsible for the derivatives capital markets will oversee the derivatives exchange, whereas all matters related to cryptocurrency will be under the jurisdiction of the executive overseeing the financial technology sector. This transition is scheduled to be completed by January 2025 and will be implemented in stages.

Challenges and Skepticism

However, the road to renewable energy is not without its hurdles. The Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR) lamented the decision of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) to remove the proposed power steering scheme from the problem inventory list of the Draft New Energy and Renewable Energy Law. The power steering scheme was seen as a way to boost demand for renewable energy, reduce the investment burden on PLN for renewable energy generation, and provide easier access for consumers to renewable energy supplies at competitive prices. On the other hand, Hilmi Panigoro, President Director of PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk, expressed skepticism about Indonesia’s target of achieving Net Zero Emission by 2060, calling it unrealistic.

As Indonesia moves towards a greener future, it grapples with the need for clear plans, viable technology, and the economic necessity of maintaining traditional energy sources. Amid all these, the OJK’s commitment to renewable energy and the steps taken to incentivize and regulate the sector are a beacon of progress and hope for the country’s sustainable future.

0
Business Energy Indonesia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Barnes & Noble Education Inc: A Deep Dive into its Stock Prices and Financial Performance

By Ebenezer Mensah

Fisher Investments Refutes Sale Rumors, Criticizes The Wall Street Journal

By Nitish Verma

Double Trouble: Devi's Donuts Burglarized Twice in One Night

By BNN Correspondents

The 2023 U.S. Stock Market: A Year of Significant Rebound

By Shivani Chauhan

U.S. Stock Market's Remarkable Recovery in 2023: A Deep Dive ...
@Business · 2 mins
U.S. Stock Market's Remarkable Recovery in 2023: A Deep Dive ...
heart comment 0
First Trading Day of 2024: A Tale of Financial Shifts and Housing Challenges

By Salman Khan

First Trading Day of 2024: A Tale of Financial Shifts and Housing Challenges
Revolutionizing the Indian IPO Subscription Process: A Leap towards Investor Convenience

By Rafia Tasleem

Revolutionizing the Indian IPO Subscription Process: A Leap towards Investor Convenience
AER Considers Default Market Offer Amid Rising Solar Costs

By Geeta Pillai

AER Considers Default Market Offer Amid Rising Solar Costs
Revolutionizing IPO Subscriptions: India Simplifies Investor Payments

By Rafia Tasleem

Revolutionizing IPO Subscriptions: India Simplifies Investor Payments
Latest Headlines
World News
Harnessing Sunflower Power: A Fight against Malaria in Africa
14 seconds
Harnessing Sunflower Power: A Fight against Malaria in Africa
Maine Lawmakers Mull Over Granting Broader Internet Gambling Rights to Tribes
25 seconds
Maine Lawmakers Mull Over Granting Broader Internet Gambling Rights to Tribes
Chico State Basketball Teams Triumph Over Cal Poly Humboldt; High School Teams Showcase Competitive Spirit
38 seconds
Chico State Basketball Teams Triumph Over Cal Poly Humboldt; High School Teams Showcase Competitive Spirit
Kent State Golden Flashes Lead Ball State Cardinals in Basketball Showdown
46 seconds
Kent State Golden Flashes Lead Ball State Cardinals in Basketball Showdown
Dr. Bakita Bello Weighs in on Ondo State's Political Climate Amidst New Leadership
1 min
Dr. Bakita Bello Weighs in on Ondo State's Political Climate Amidst New Leadership
Senator John Fetterman's Candid Discourse on Battling Depression: A Beacon of Hope
1 min
Senator John Fetterman's Candid Discourse on Battling Depression: A Beacon of Hope
Columbiana Clippers Score Big Win Over Mineral Ridge Rams
1 min
Columbiana Clippers Score Big Win Over Mineral Ridge Rams
Jordan Ayew Reflects on Crucial Crystal Palace Win Ahead of AFCON Departure
1 min
Jordan Ayew Reflects on Crucial Crystal Palace Win Ahead of AFCON Departure
Sean Kertes Unanimously Re-elected as Chairman of Westmoreland County Commissioners
1 min
Sean Kertes Unanimously Re-elected as Chairman of Westmoreland County Commissioners
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
13 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
7 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app