Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Male Erupts, Sending Ash Column 500 Meters High

In the early hours of a seemingly ordinary Saturday, Mount Lewotobi Male, one of Indonesia’s active volcanoes, dramatically erupted, leaving a significant imprint on the sky. The eruption occurred on January 13, 2024, at 06:54 local time, awakening the surrounding environment with its might.

Ash Column Pierces the Sky

The volcanic event was not a subtle one. It produced an impressive ash column that soared approximately 500 meters above the peak, reaching about 2084 meters above sea level. The ash plume presented a dramatic spectacle, described as gray to brown in color and intensely thick. The ash spread predominantly towards the north and northeast of the volcano, a testament to the power of the eruption.

The Impact of the Eruption

The eruption of Mount Lewotobi Male is not just a powerful display of nature’s force; it holds substantial implications for the surrounding environment and communities. The potential impacts on air travel are significant, considering the ash column’s height and thickness. The safety of nearby communities also comes under question, as the ash and potential volcanic debris could pose a threat.

Monitoring and Safety Measures

In response to this notable volcanic event, monitoring agencies likely sprung into action. The Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) is known to have recorded volcanic ash ejection as high as approximately 1,000 meters above the peak of Mount Lewotobi Laki in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT). The eruption, recorded on a seismogram with a maximum amplitude of 47.3 mm, had a temporary duration of approximately eight minutes two seconds. In light of this, the public is advised to stay away from areas within a radius of four kilometers from the eruption center and to be alert for the potential of rain lava in the event of rain on the mountain.