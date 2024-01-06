en English
Indonesia’s Ministry of Religious Affairs Launches Virtual Tour of Borobudur Temple

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:01 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 3:03 am EST
Indonesia’s Ministry of Religious Affairs Launches Virtual Tour of Borobudur Temple

In a landmark initiative, Indonesia’s Ministry of Religious Affairs has unleashed an immersive 360-degree virtual imaging experience of the iconic Borobudur Temple during the Devotion Experience (Dev-X) event. This event, a part of the 78th Bhakti Charity Day (HAB) Ministry, took place at the JCC Senayan in Jakarta. This pioneering feature allows people from Indonesia and around the world to virtually explore the famed Borobudur Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, without leaving the comfort of their homes.

A New Era in Cultural Tourism

This digital innovation offers a panoramic view of the temple’s grounds, architecture, and intricate carvings from multiple angles. The experience is further enhanced by the inclusion of Virtual Reality (VR) technology. It presents a unique educational tool and offers an exciting experience for both Indonesian Buddhists and international enthusiasts who have not yet been able to visit the site in person.

First of Its Kind Initiative

This initiative is the first of its kind undertaken by the Ministry of Religious Affairs. It allows the world to virtually explore the world heritage site and experience the location, buildings, and carvings through 360-degree imaging. The initiative also includes the sensation of the Borobudur Temple through Virtual Reality (VR), providing a truly immersive experience for visitors.

The Journey Through the Temple

The virtual journey begins at the ground floor of the temple, ascending through the building’s nine floors, culminating at the temple’s summit stupa. This digital exploration allows visitors to experience the grandeur of the temple and its intricate details, creating a new paradigm in cultural tourism and education.

History
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

