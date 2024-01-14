en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Indonesia’s Marapi Volcano Erupts Again, Prompting Evacuation

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:17 am EST
Indonesia’s Marapi Volcano Erupts Again, Prompting Evacuation

Indonesia’s Marapi volcano, situated in the West Sumatra province, witnessed a significant eruption on Sunday, sending an ash plume up to 1,300 metres skyward.

This follows a previous eruption just six weeks ago, which resulted in over 20 fatalities. The country’s geological agency logged at least two eruptions by 0337 GMT and issued a warning for residents within a 4.5-kilometer radius of the volcano to evacuate due to potential lava flows.

The Pacific Ring of Fire

Indonesia, home to the Marapi volcano, sits along the ‘Pacific Ring of Fire’, a region notorious for its high seismic activity. Due to its position on multiple tectonic plates, the area experiences frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. The Marapi volcano is one of the more than 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia, known for their sudden and unpredictable eruptions.

Impact on the Local Population

The eruption’s aftermath saw volcanic ash descend on nearby homes, vehicles, and evacuation facilities. This led some residents to seek respiratory checkups, as the ashfall could potentially trigger respiratory illnesses. In response, authorities have begun distributing masks to the local population, reinforcing the geological agency’s recommendation for residents to use masks as a protective measure.

Increased Alert Levels

In the wake of the eruption, the alert level for the Marapi volcano was elevated from Level 2 to Level 3. The suddenness and unpredictability of the eruptions from this volcano have necessitated this increase in alert levels. Despite the absence of casualties from this recent eruption, over 100 residents were evacuated as a precautionary step, considering the deadly outcome of the eruption six weeks prior.

0
Asia Disaster Indonesia
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
2 mins ago
'Dupe' Travel: The Rise of Alternative Travel Destinations in 2023
As we ushered in 2023, an intriguing shift was observed in the global tourism landscape. A trend known as ‘dupe’ travel emerged, offering a novel and strategic approach to travel planning. This approach involved selecting lesser-known yet similar alternatives to popular, bustling travel destinations. This evolution in travel preference mirrored the growing challenge of skyrocketing
'Dupe' Travel: The Rise of Alternative Travel Destinations in 2023
Japanese Officials Extend Congratulations to Taiwan's President-elect: A Gesture of Unwavering Support
1 hour ago
Japanese Officials Extend Congratulations to Taiwan's President-elect: A Gesture of Unwavering Support
Oldest Dinosaur Footprints in Asia Unearthed in Thailand
2 hours ago
Oldest Dinosaur Footprints in Asia Unearthed in Thailand
Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Election: Beijing Expresses Strong Opposition
14 mins ago
Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Election: Beijing Expresses Strong Opposition
Music Meets Esports: SB19's Josh Cullen Performs at Asia Pacific Predator League 2024
1 hour ago
Music Meets Esports: SB19's Josh Cullen Performs at Asia Pacific Predator League 2024
Japan's PM Fumio Kishida Doubles Earthquake Relief Budget to $6.9 Billion
1 hour ago
Japan's PM Fumio Kishida Doubles Earthquake Relief Budget to $6.9 Billion
Latest Headlines
World News
Ivory Coast Starts Africa Cup of Nations with a Win, Coach Acknowledges Need for Improvement
24 seconds
Ivory Coast Starts Africa Cup of Nations with a Win, Coach Acknowledges Need for Improvement
Ivory Coast Triumphs in AFCON 2023 Opener: A New Hope for The Elephants
2 mins
Ivory Coast Triumphs in AFCON 2023 Opener: A New Hope for The Elephants
US Pushes Ukraine for More Defined Military Strategy Amid Russian Conflict
2 mins
US Pushes Ukraine for More Defined Military Strategy Amid Russian Conflict
Jurgen Klinsmann Commends South Korean Football Players' Success in European Leagues
4 mins
Jurgen Klinsmann Commends South Korean Football Players' Success in European Leagues
RallyRight: A New Tech Powerhouse Aiming to Reshape Conservative Politics
4 mins
RallyRight: A New Tech Powerhouse Aiming to Reshape Conservative Politics
UK PM Sunak to Address Yemen Situation; World Economic Forum Begins Amidst Global Developments
4 mins
UK PM Sunak to Address Yemen Situation; World Economic Forum Begins Amidst Global Developments
China Criticizes Japan's Congratulatory Remarks to Taiwan's President-Elect
5 mins
China Criticizes Japan's Congratulatory Remarks to Taiwan's President-Elect
Rahul Gandhi Kick-starts 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' Amid Venue Challenges
5 mins
Rahul Gandhi Kick-starts 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' Amid Venue Challenges
David Cameron Says UK Poised for Further Strikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen Amid Continued Red Sea Aggression
7 mins
David Cameron Says UK Poised for Further Strikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen Amid Continued Red Sea Aggression
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
9 mins
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
51 mins
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
1 hour
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
3 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
8 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
8 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
8 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
8 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
8 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app