Indonesia’s Marapi Volcano Erupts Again, Prompting Evacuation

Indonesia’s Marapi volcano, situated in the West Sumatra province, witnessed a significant eruption on Sunday, sending an ash plume up to 1,300 metres skyward.

This follows a previous eruption just six weeks ago, which resulted in over 20 fatalities. The country’s geological agency logged at least two eruptions by 0337 GMT and issued a warning for residents within a 4.5-kilometer radius of the volcano to evacuate due to potential lava flows.

The Pacific Ring of Fire

Indonesia, home to the Marapi volcano, sits along the ‘Pacific Ring of Fire’, a region notorious for its high seismic activity. Due to its position on multiple tectonic plates, the area experiences frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. The Marapi volcano is one of the more than 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia, known for their sudden and unpredictable eruptions.

Impact on the Local Population

The eruption’s aftermath saw volcanic ash descend on nearby homes, vehicles, and evacuation facilities. This led some residents to seek respiratory checkups, as the ashfall could potentially trigger respiratory illnesses. In response, authorities have begun distributing masks to the local population, reinforcing the geological agency’s recommendation for residents to use masks as a protective measure.

Increased Alert Levels

In the wake of the eruption, the alert level for the Marapi volcano was elevated from Level 2 to Level 3. The suddenness and unpredictability of the eruptions from this volcano have necessitated this increase in alert levels. Despite the absence of casualties from this recent eruption, over 100 residents were evacuated as a precautionary step, considering the deadly outcome of the eruption six weeks prior.