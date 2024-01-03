en English
Economy

Indonesia’s Economy Battles Job Losses Amid Global Demand Shrinking

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:41 am EST
The year 2023 has proven to be a challenging one for Indonesia’s economy. Despite a robust outlook, the country faced significant obstacles due to a decrease in global demand, heavily impacting its export-oriented industries. The fallout led to substantial job losses, with the Manpower Ministry reporting over 295,000 layoffs from January to November. Primarily, the regions of West Java and Central Java have taken a significant hit, accounting for 36.1% and 20.3% of the total layoffs respectively.

Industries Bearing the Brunt

The industries most impacted by this downturn were the textile and footwear sectors, which saw a sharp decline in demand, primarily attributable to a reduction in orders from European markets. According to Bob Azam, the labor affairs chair of the Indonesian Employer Association (Apindo), these sectors bore the brunt of the layoffs due to their heavy reliance on European demand.

Government Intervention Needed

The President of the Confederation of Indonesian Workers’ Unions (KSPN) has emphasized the need for immediate government intervention to help labor-intensive industries. This assistance could include measures such as controlling imports, providing financial aid for modernizing machinery, and exploring non-traditional markets for exports.

Looking Ahead

As we step into 2024, the government needs to collaborate with industry players to overcome the unemployment problems in Indonesia. Puan Maharani, Chairman of the Indonesian House of Representatives, highlighted the potential of Indonesia’s economic growth to create new jobs. However, this potential can only be realized with calculated measures and a focused strategy to reduce layoffs and create a safe work environment.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

