Indonesia’s December Inflation Rate Falls Short of Expectations: How Will It Impact Monetary Policies?

Indonesia’s annual inflation rate for December 2023 marked a significant decrease, hitting 2.61%, well below the predicted 2.72% suggested by a Reuters poll. This figure was not only a decline from November’s 2.86% but also comfortably nestled within the target range set by Bank Indonesia, the nation’s central bank.

Central Bank’s Anti-Inflation Measures

Bank Indonesia has been actively combatting inflation and ensuring currency stability by stepping up its interest rate game. The central bank raised interest rates by a notable 250 basis points between August 2022 and October 2023. This proactive stance was aimed to keep the inflation within the specified target range of 2% to 4% for 2023. The bank has also set an ambitious target of 1.5% to 3.5% for 2024.

Core Inflation Shows Encouraging Trend

The core inflation rate, which excludes the impact of government-controlled and volatile food prices, also showed a promising decline. The rate dropped to 1.80%, marking the lowest point since December 2021, and falling below the poll’s prediction of 1.85%.

Implications on Monetary Policies

The current decrease in inflation provides much-needed relief to monetary policymakers. According to DBS Bank Economist, Radhika Rao, there is now less urgency to shift towards an easing cycle in the first half of 2024. However, Rao also issued a word of caution regarding the potential rise of headline inflation above 3% in the first half of 2024, primarily due to price pressures during religious holidays like Ramadan.

