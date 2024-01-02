en English
Business

Indonesia’s December Inflation Rate Falls Short of Expectations: How Will It Impact Monetary Policies?

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:22 am EST
Indonesia’s annual inflation rate for December 2023 marked a significant decrease, hitting 2.61%, well below the predicted 2.72% suggested by a Reuters poll. This figure was not only a decline from November’s 2.86% but also comfortably nestled within the target range set by Bank Indonesia, the nation’s central bank.

Central Bank’s Anti-Inflation Measures

Bank Indonesia has been actively combatting inflation and ensuring currency stability by stepping up its interest rate game. The central bank raised interest rates by a notable 250 basis points between August 2022 and October 2023. This proactive stance was aimed to keep the inflation within the specified target range of 2% to 4% for 2023. The bank has also set an ambitious target of 1.5% to 3.5% for 2024.

Core Inflation Shows Encouraging Trend

The core inflation rate, which excludes the impact of government-controlled and volatile food prices, also showed a promising decline. The rate dropped to 1.80%, marking the lowest point since December 2021, and falling below the poll’s prediction of 1.85%.

Implications on Monetary Policies

The current decrease in inflation provides much-needed relief to monetary policymakers. According to DBS Bank Economist, Radhika Rao, there is now less urgency to shift towards an easing cycle in the first half of 2024. However, Rao also issued a word of caution regarding the potential rise of headline inflation above 3% in the first half of 2024, primarily due to price pressures during religious holidays like Ramadan.

Besides these developments, significant economic changes were noted across the globe. India’s benchmark indexes saw a decline due to the influence of financial and IT stocks, and Asia’s factory activity weakened in December 2023. Furthermore, HSBC announced the sale of its retail banking business in France, and a share sale plan involving China Evergrande’s electric vehicle arm and U.S.-listed NWTN lapsed.

Business Economy Indonesia
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

