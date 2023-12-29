Indonesia’s Antam Sells Shares to CATL, Boosting Country’s EV Ambitions

Indonesia’s leading mining company, Aneka Tambang (Antam), has successfully concluded a substantial transaction involving the sale of its shares in two of its subsidiaries to Ningbo Contemporary Brunp Lygend Co Ltd (CBL), a subsidiary of China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL), the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturer. The deal has enabled CBL to acquire a 49% stake in PT Sumberdaya Arindo and a 60% stake in PT Feni Haltim, giving the company a significant foothold in Indonesia’s burgeoning EV ecosystem.

Strategic Sale for EV Growth

The sales, which amount to $467.18 million, are part of a larger initiative to establish joint ventures for the development of an electric vehicle ecosystem within Indonesia. This strategic plan includes the construction of a high-pressure acid leaching (HPAL) plant, dedicated to processing nickel ore into materials suitable for battery production. The HPAL plant will stand as a key component of this initiative, catalyzing the transformation of Indonesia’s vast nickel reserves into a critical resource for the global EV market.

Indonesia’s Ambitious EV Goals

With the world’s largest nickel reserves, Indonesia has mapped out an ambitious blueprint for the production of 600,000 electric vehicles by 2030. This target marks a significant leap from the sales figures recorded in the first half of 2023, underscoring the country’s determination to leverage its resources and emerge as a pivotal player in the global EV battery market.

Attracting Global Automotive Giants

To this end, Indonesia has already attracted investments from international automotive and EV players such as China’s Neta EV brand, Japan’s Mitsubishi Motors, and South Korea’s Hyundai Motors. The country is also actively engaging with companies like Tesla and BYD, with plans to expand its EV battery industry further, solidifying its position in the league of EV market leaders.