Indonesian Students Evict Rohingya Refugees from Temporary Shelter

In a deeply unsettling incident, hundreds of university students stormed a temporary shelter for Rohingya refugees in Indonesia's westernmost province, Aceh, on Wednesday. The students, identifiable by the insignias on their jackets, forcefully evicted 137 Rohingya individuals, including women and children, from a government function hall in Banda Aceh. As the refugees' personal belongings were mishandled and hostile slogans filled the air, the palpable tension escalated into a scuffle with the police.

Heightened Tensions and Forced Relocation

The police present at the scene chose to allow the forced relocation rather than exacerbate the situation. The Rohingya refugees, visibly distressed, were left with no choice but to acquiesce to the students' demand for their deportation. The incident is a stark illustration of the increasingly hostile sentiment towards the Rohingya, a persecuted minority from Myanmar, who landed in Aceh province in large numbers since mid-November.

Unprecedented Arrival of Rohingya Refugees

According to the United Nations, over 1,500 Rohingya refugees have arrived in the province, marking the largest influx in eight years. However, the reception has been far from welcoming. Many refugees have been turned away or pushed back to sea, reflecting the locals' resistance. Disturbingly, a coordinated online campaign of misinformation and hate speech seems to be inciting such actions, resulting in a significant rise in anti-refugee sentiment.

A Complex Dynamic

While some Acehnese sympathize with the Rohingya due to shared religious ties and a history of conflict, others express frustration over resource scarcity and occasional conflicts with the local community. Indonesia, not bound by the UN refugee convention, has called on neighboring countries to help resettle the Rohingyas. The situation underscores the complex dynamics of refugee acceptance and the challenges faced by the Rohingya community in their quest for safety and stability. The UN refugee agency has expressed deep concern for the refugees' safety, calling for urgent action to protect them.