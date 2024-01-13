en English
Automotive

Indonesian President Jokowi Supports VinFast’s EV Investment in Indonesia

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:17 am EST
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi, recently extended his strong encouragement for VinFast’s proposed investment in Indonesia during a visit to the company’s electric vehicle (EV) factory in Hai Phong, Vietnam. The visit saw Jokowi engaging in a productive dialogue with VinFast Chairman Pham Nat Vuong, wherein the president ensured his administration’s assistance in expediting any necessary permits.

President Jokowi’s Visit to VinFast

Jokowi’s tour of the factory offered him a firsthand experience of the EV assembly processes, including battery installation. The president also had the opportunity to sit behind the wheel of a VinFast electric car. The Indonesian officials accompanying the president included Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Minister of State-Owned Enterprises Erick Thohir, Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko, Member of the Presidential Advisory Council Gandi Sulistiyanto, and Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Denny Abdi.

VinFast’s Expansion Plans

With plans to invest USD 1.2 billion in Indonesia, VinFast is on track to build a factory capable of producing up to 50,000 vehicles annually. This investment is part of VinFast’s global mission to sell EVs in 50 markets worldwide, with additional investments slated for the US, India, and other countries. VinFast’s expansion in Indonesia is a significant step towards Indonesia’s transition away from fossil fuels. Green SM, an EV taxi operator linked to VinFast, also announced an investment plan of USD 900 million in Indonesia.

Jokowi’s Vision for Indonesia’s EV Ecosystem

In his remarks, President Jokowi underscored the exponential growth of the EV industry and voiced his hope that VinFast’s presence in Indonesia would bolster the local EV ecosystem. Jokowi believes that this could lead to a synergistic connection with the electric battery industry. The Indonesian president’s visit to VinFast underscores the escalating interest and investment in the electric vehicle sector in Southeast Asia, with VinFast playing a pivotal role in this rapidly evolving market.

Business Indonesia
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

