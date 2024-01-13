en English
Automotive

Indonesian President Joko Widodo Visits VinFast Manufacturing Complex in Vietnam, Endorses EV Expansion

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:39 am EST
Indonesian President Joko Widodo Visits VinFast Manufacturing Complex in Vietnam, Endorses EV Expansion

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, on his state visit on January 13, 2024, toured the VinFast electric vehicle manufacturing complex in Hai Phong, Vietnam. The trip, which included the company of Vingroup Chairman Pham Nhat Vuong, marked an endorsement of VinFast’s premium electric vehicles and the quality of their manufacturing process. The visit follows a business engagement in Hanoi, where Widodo and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with representatives from both nations, including VinFast and GSM, an electric vehicle taxi service also founded by Pham Nhat Vuong.

VinFast’s Expansion Plans

VinFast has announced a staggering 1.2 billion USD investment plan in Indonesia. The initial phase of this investment would involve the distribution of vehicles imported from Vietnam. The company then plans to establish an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Indonesia with an initial investment of 200 million USD. The proposed facility is projected to have an annual production capacity of 30,000 to 50,000 vehicles.

Partnership with GoTo

On the sidelines of the visit, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with GoTo, Indonesia’s leading technology firm and parent company of the Gojek transportation services platform. The MoU aims to promote green transportation in Indonesia through the deployment of electric vehicles, aligning with the Indonesian government’s efforts to reduce transportation emissions.

Green SM’s Investment in Indonesia

Green SM (GSM), an EV taxi operator owned by Pham Nhat Vuong, announced its intentions to invest 900 million USD in Indonesia. The investment would focus on sustainable rental and taxi services powered by VinFast electric cars and scooters. This move signifies a significant expansion of VinFast and GSM’s global market in 2024 and their commitment to sustainable transportation.

Automotive Business Indonesia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

