Foreign Affairs

Indonesian Nationals Safe Amidst Ecuador Violence, Confirms Foreign Ministry

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:22 am EST
Indonesian Nationals Safe Amidst Ecuador Violence, Confirms Foreign Ministry

As Ecuador grapples with a sudden outbreak of violence following a declaration of a state of emergency on January 8, 2024, the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs breathes a sigh of relief. The Ministry confirmed that all 48 Indonesian nationals residing in the beleaguered country remain unscathed amidst the escalating chaos. The news was relayed by Judha Nugraha, the Director of Protection of Indonesian Nationals and Legal Entities (WNI and BHI Kemlu).

Unrest in Ecuador

Riots triggered by armed gangs in Guayaquil, Ecuador’s largest city, led to the imposition of the state of emergency by Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa. In a bid to quell the rising lawlessness, Noboa initiated a crackdown on drug cartels. Yet, the violent confrontations between the gangs and armed forces resulted in the tragic death of 11 individuals. The violence soon spilled over into other provinces, with incidents of vehicle burnings, blockades, and bombings adding to the turmoil.

Prison Siege and The Escape of ‘El Fito’

The situation took a turn for the worse when 139 prison wardens were held hostage by inmates, adding another layer of complexity to the already volatile environment. The ripple effect of the unrest can be traced back to the escape of notorious criminal Jose Adolfo Macias, known as ‘El Fito,’ from Litoral prison. Macias, a reputed affiliate of the infamous Sinaloa Cartel, had been serving a 34-year prison sentence since 2011 for charges including drug trafficking, murder, and organized crime.

Indonesian Nationals in Ecuador

The Indonesian nationals in Ecuador comprise of pastors and missionaries stationed in remote areas, staff and families of the Indonesian Embassy in Quito, and a single female Indonesian national in Guayaquil, who is currently outside the country. The embassy has been vigilantly monitoring the situation and has contingency plans in place to ensure the safety of all Indonesian nationals.

As Ecuador continues to grapple with this upheaval, the role of international cartels in the country’s violence surfaces, posing a significant challenge for the government as it strives to restore law and order. Amidst these trying times, the Indonesian Ministry’s confirmation brings a glimmer of hope, reminding us that even in the face of adversity, the spirit of humanity persists.

Foreign Affairs Indonesia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

