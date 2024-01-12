Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association Challenges Entertainment Tax Hike

In a bold move that has sent ripples across Indonesia’s hospitality sector, Hariyadi Sukamdani, the Chairman of the Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association (PHRI), has called for a judicial review of a newly enacted law that has markedly increased entertainment taxes. The law, which governs the Financial Relations between the Central Government and Regional Governments (HKPD), has catapulted the goods and services tax for entertainment venues such as nightclubs, karaoke lounges, bars, and spas to a minimum of 40 percent and a maximum of 75 percent, a dramatic rise from the previous range of 10 to 35 percent.

Stakeholder Outrage over Sudden Tax Hike

Sukamdani has openly criticized the lack of stakeholder consultation before the issuance of the regulation, which took effect in December 2023. He expressed deep concerns about the potential impact this could have on employment, particularly in an industry that employs a significant number of individuals without higher education. Sukamdani also warned that the tax increase could lead to the closure of legal businesses and a surge in illegal activities.

Legal Challenge to the New Law

Business associations, including PHRI, are preparing to mount a legal challenge at the Constitutional Court (MK) for a judicial review. The Association of Spa & Wellness Indonesia has already taken the lead, submitting a request for judicial review to the MK on January 3, 2023. Their primary area of contestation is the part of the law which imposes a 40 percent tax on spas.

Government Assurances amidst Rising Concerns

Despite the mounting concerns, Indonesia’s Tourism and Creative Economy Minister, Sandiaga Uno, provided reassurances that the tax hike would not impede business activities in the tourism sector. He underlined the government’s commitment to maintaining a conducive industrial environment and offering incentives to support businesses in the tourism sector.