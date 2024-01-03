en English
Disaster

Indonesian Government Responds to Sumedang Earthquake with Logistical Aid

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:17 am EST
Indonesian Government Responds to Sumedang Earthquake with Logistical Aid

In the aftermath of a 4.8-magnitude earthquake that rattled Sumedang District in West Java on New Year’s Eve, the Indonesian Ministry of Social Affairs has stepped in with an efficient aid response. The quake, while not causing substantial damage, has necessitated the provision of shelter due to ongoing aftershocks. The ministry, under the leadership of the Director General, Robben Rico, has therefore prepared various types of tents for the victims and established evacuation points equipped with multipurpose tents.

Logistical Support to Aid Recovery

In addition to shelter, the ministry’s aid package includes a variety of other essential items. These comprise beds, portable toilets, fans, food, and an emergency response unit that has set up public kitchens. The comprehensive assistance package includes 22 multipurpose tents, 49 family tents, 20 roll-up tents, 105 beds, 140 blankets, 50 children’s equipment packages, 20 kitchen tool packages, 240 children’s food packages, 70 pallets, 60 plywood sheets, spotlights, and two thousand kilograms of rice.

Government’s Proactive Approach

The government’s proactive approach ensures that the people have a safe place to stay in case of further aftershocks and their basic needs are met during this period. The National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), headed by Lt. Gen. TNI Suharyanto, emphasized that all emergency handling was carried out in accordance with procedures and time. The Nataru Alert Post was set up to enable a swift response when the earthquake occurred.

Future Plans and Public Awareness

Looking ahead, the government plans to provide support in the form of Housing Waiting Funds (DTH) for affected residents who can no longer occupy their homes. Ready-to-Use Funds (DSP) worth 350 million rupiah have been handed over to support all emergency handling for seven days. The BNPB team will be deployed to assist in the establishment of command posts, data collection, and the rehabilitation and reconstruction process. The head of BNPB also clarified incorrect information about the earthquake’s impact on the Cisumdawu toll road and urged the public to remain alert and increase preparedness.

Disaster Indonesia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

