Indonesia

Indonesian Girl Incites Outrage with Cat Smoking Video: A Closer Look at Animal Abuse

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:04 am EST
Unmasking Animal Abuse in a Viral Video

A video that has been making its rounds on social media platforms has been the cause of public anger and concern. An 18-year-old girl from Indonesia is seen in the video, attempting to force a cat to smoke a cigarette. The unsettling scene shows the girl pushing a lit cigarette into the mouth of the cat, failing which, she blows smoke directly into the cat’s face. The cat, visibly distressed, jumps down, and runs away from the scene.

Public Outrage and Police Intervention

The video did not take long to ignite a firestorm of reactions online, with many netizens expressing their anger and threatening to confront the girl for her actions. The situation escalated to the point that local law enforcement officials paid a visit to the girl’s residence to discuss the incident. In the wake of this backlash, the girl posted a video apology, stating her actions were intended as a joke and she had no intention of causing harm to any animals.

The Larger Issue of Animal Abuse

However, this incident, while shocking, highlights a larger and deeply concerning issue – animal abuse. The girl’s actions have underscored the importance of raising awareness about such harmful behaviors and their impact on the health and wellbeing of animals. Despite being framed as a ‘joke’, acts like these contribute to a culture of indifference and cruelty towards animals, and can have serious and lasting effects on their physical and mental health.

Indonesia Social Issues
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

    © 2023 BNN
