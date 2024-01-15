Indonesia Tsunami: Death Toll Nears 400 on Sulawesi Island

In a tragic turn of events, Indonesia's island of Sulawesi has been struck by a deadly tsunami, leading to nearly 400 confirmed fatalities. The city of Palu seems to bear the brunt of this catastrophe, accounting for 384 of the reported deaths. A further 540 people have suffered injuries, while at least 29 are still unaccounted for. Given the extent of the affected areas, which reach beyond Palu to other coastal regions, these figures are anticipated to increase.

A Sudden Onslaught

The calamity was triggered by a powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake that rocked Sulawesi, subsequently unleashing a 3-meter-tall (10-foot-tall) tsunami. The colossal wave swept away houses in at least two cities, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Initial Estimates Surpassed

The initial death toll was pegged at around 48. However, as rescue efforts progress and the full extent of the devastation comes to light, this figure has been significantly revised. The harsh reality of the situation is that the death toll now stands close to 400 and is expected to rise further.

A Region in Chaos

The aftermath of the tsunami has left the region in a state of chaos. Power outages are widespread, and communication is severely disrupted, especially in coastal regions beyond Palu. The local airport has also been temporarily shut down, adding to the logistical challenges faced by the rescue and recovery teams.

The tsunami struck nearly 24 hours ago, but the scale of its impact continues to unfold. As Indonesia grapples with this disaster, the world watches, offering prayers and support in these trying times.