Indonesia

Indonesia in Spotlight: Military Ranking, Traffic Issues, and Post-Celebration Cleanup

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:36 am EST
As the sun rose on the third day of 2024, Tempo English, a leading Indonesian news platform, brought forth the top three news stories to its global audience. These are the stories that are shaping the nation and influencing conversations at the breakfast tables, office corridors, and social media platforms.

Indonesia Ranks 13th in Global Military Strength

The first story in the line-up is a testament to Indonesia’s military prowess. The Global Firepower Index, a prominent metric of military strength, has ranked the country 13th worldwide. This ranking puts Indonesia ahead of Vietnam and behind Pakistan, showcasing the nation’s robust defense capabilities. The story further references the Republic of Indonesia Minister of Defense Regulation Number 6 of 2012, underscoring the importance of national defense in protecting territorial integrity and enhancing Indonesia’s standing on the international stage.

Bali’s Traffic Congestion: Souvenir Shops or Lack of Public Transport?

The second news item delves into the traffic congestion issue on the Bali Mandara toll road. Indonesian Transport Minister, Budi Karya Sumadi, attributed this to the presence of souvenir shops along the stretch. However, this perspective was contested by Deddy Herlambang, a transportation observer from the Indonesian Transportation Society (MTI). Deddy pointed out that the primary problem lies in the lack of mass public transportation to serve as a feeder to Bali Airport. His proposed solution involves increasing the shuttle bus fleet, providing more options for travelers and reducing reliance on rental cars.

Post-New Year’s Celebration: Jakarta Parks Under Repair

The third and final story of the day covers the aftermath of the New Year’s celebration in Jakarta. The euphoria of the festivity left its mark on the parks around the HI Roundabout, with damages to roads and amenities. The Parks and City Forest Office of Jakarta now faces the task of repairing and tidying up these areas, ensuring the city swiftly returns to its regular rhythm.

Indonesia Military Transportation
