Indonesia Aims to Attract Three Million Foreign Tourists to Riau Islands in 2024

Indonesia’s Tourism and Creative Economy Minister, Sandiaga Uno, has revealed ambitious plans to return foreign tourist numbers to pre-pandemic levels, setting a target of three million visitors for the Riau Islands in 2024. Speaking at the Indonesia Tourism Outlook 2024 discussion event in Batam, Uno underscored the significant role that the culinary industry can play in attracting tourists to the region.

Remarkable Growth in Batam’s Culinary Industry

Uno highlighted the near five percent growth in Batam’s culinary sector, with transactions surpassing Rp600 billion (approx. US$38.7 million). In 2023, Batam accounted for 1.5 million of Indonesia’s 11 million foreign tourist arrivals. This figure firmly places the Riau Islands as the third most popular gateway for international visitors to Indonesia.

Indonesia’s Tourism Targets for 2024

The ministry has set its sights on achieving 16 million foreign tourist arrivals by 2024. Uno expressed confidence in meeting this target, attributing it to the growing interest and trust among international travelers in visiting Indonesia. The strategic geographical location of Batam, coupled with its proximity to other countries, positions it as a potential key entry point for foreign tourists.

Green Tourism and Sustainability in Focus

Along with the goal of rebounding tourist numbers, Uno emphasized the importance of sustainable tourism. The ministry plans to develop green tourism in 2024, centering on environmental resource management and sustainability. This development aligns with global trends and the need to balance tourism growth with environmental conservation.