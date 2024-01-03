Gorilla Throws Sticks at Visitors in South Jakarta Zoo

In a recent event that has captured the attention of netizens worldwide, a gorilla named Komu at Ragunan Zoo in South Jakarta was filmed throwing sticks at visitors. The incident, which took place during the bustling Christmas holidays, has since gone viral on various social media platforms, sparking widespread discussions on animal behavior and zoo etiquette.

Gorilla’s Reaction to Disturbances

According to zoo officials, including spokesperson Wahyudi Bambang, Komu’s behavior was a response to disturbances caused by the high visitor traffic. Animals like Komu can become agitated if their relaxation is suddenly broken by loud noises or other disruptions. This underscores the need for visitors to be mindful of their behavior around the animals and respect the animals’ comfort and well-being.

Zoo’s Policies and Guidelines

Ragunan Zoo has set policies in place to prevent visitors from feeding or disturbing the animals. Signage is strategically placed throughout the zoo to remind patrons of these rules. These measures are crucial in ensuring that the animals are not stressed or provoked, leading to potential incidents like the one involving Komu.

The Importance of Respectful Interaction

In an official statement, Bambang emphasized the importance of treating zoo animals with care and respect. He pointed out that these animals should not be made into a joke, and need to be preserved. He also confirmed that Komu has since calmed down and is no longer showing signs of stress.

The Ragunan Zoo’s official website further outlines visitor guidelines, which include prohibitions on throwing objects into cages, teasing animals, and feeding them. The zoo strongly appeals to its visitors to remain considerate and quiet around the animals, to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.