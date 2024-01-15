en English
Fashion

Frank & co Rings in 2024 with ‘Love Poetry Collection’; Indonesia Advances in Digital Transformation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:58 am EST
Frank & co Rings in 2024 with ‘Love Poetry Collection’; Indonesia Advances in Digital Transformation

Renowned jewelry brand Frank & co has begun the new year with a glittering announcement, unveiling its latest diamond jewelry collection – the Love Poetry Collection. This new lineup is the fruit of a partnership with famed Indonesian fashion designer, Monica Ivena, marking a continuation of the successful collaboration that previously resulted in the ‘Kaleidoscope Dreams’ fashion show in 2023.

Creating Love Poetry in Precious Stones

General Manager of Frank & co, Ferdy Felano, said the collection embodies deep feelings of love. The Love Poetry Collection is akin to the unique, specific, and highly personal nature of writing poetry. The collection features Couple Rings and Promise Rings, crafted with 18K gold, F VVS diamonds, and selected precious stones. Advanced Comfort Fit and CNC technologies ensure comfort and precision in every piece.

Indonesia’s Digital Transformation

Meanwhile, in the realm of government services, Indonesia is experiencing a rapid push for digital transformation and integration. Led by Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the government is focusing on the strengthening of Digital ID, the transformation of Perum Peruri into GovTech, and the expansion of the Government Cloud. The ultimate goal is to create a unified digital service ecosystem for the nation, enhancing public services.

Indonesia’s Leisure and Entertainment Scene

On the leisure front, Pantai Indah Kapuk in Tangerang, Banten, is being recommended as a prime location to enjoy sunset moments. The area, replete with dining options like Cutt & Grill, allows visitors to savor the sunset while enjoying a steak dinner. In the entertainment sphere, Korean drama ‘A Shop for Killers’ is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, with a virtual press conference shedding light on the roles and storyline.

Optimism in Indonesian Football

Finally, in sports news, Shin Tae-yong, the coach of the Indonesian national football team, has expressed optimism about their performance in the 2024 Asia Cup. Despite the team’s youth and relative inexperience, Tae-yong underscores their potential for growth and improvement.

From fashion and digital transformation to leisure and sports, the start of 2024 has been dynamic and multifaceted for Indonesia. The country’s creative and commercial spheres continue to thrive, while governmental initiatives and leisure pursuits provide a comprehensive view of the nation’s progress and cultural richness.

Fashion Indonesia
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

Fashion

