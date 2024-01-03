en English
Indonesia

EU to Conclude Accession Protocol with Indonesia Post Croatia’s EU Accession

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:35 am EST
Marking a significant stride in international diplomacy, the European Union (EU) is on the brink of concluding an Accession Protocol with the Republic of Indonesia, reflecting its commitment to bolster its relationship with the Southeast Asian nation. This move, which comes in the wake of the Republic of Croatia’s accession to the EU, is aimed at adjusting the bloc’s agreements to encapsulate all member states.

EU’s Accession Protocol: A Closer Look

The EU’s decision to forge an Accession Protocol with Indonesia is governed by the Framework Agreement on Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation. The Council has sought approval for executing the protocol in accordance with Articles 207 and 209, and Article 218(6), second subparagraph, point (a), of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU).

The European Parliament, adhering to its Rules of Procedure, particularly Rule 105(1) and (4) and Rule 114(7), has given its consent for the conclusion of the protocol, as recommended by the Committee on Foreign Affairs. The eventual adoption of this protocol will ensure Croatia’s formal inclusion within the existing framework of cooperation between the EU and Indonesia, thus guaranteeing equal representation and full participation of all EU member states in the partnership.

Indonesia’s Political Landscape and Foreign Policy

The successor to President Joko ‘Jokowi’ Widodo, a leader known for his focus on economic growth and foreign policy, will be determined in the upcoming presidential elections in Indonesia. The new president’s stance will significantly shape Indonesia’s foreign policy, which historically has been centered around economic diplomacy, infrastructure projects, and maritime boundaries. The nation also has plans to move its capital to East Kalimantan on the island of Borneo by 2045. The election is perceived as a three-way race and foreign policy viewpoints will likely be a key point of debate.

The EU’s Foreign Affairs and Subsidies Regulation

The European External Action Service (EEAS) is the EU’s diplomatic arm, responsible for carrying out the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy to promote peace, prosperity, security, and the interests of Europeans worldwide. The EU has undertaken over 37 overseas operations using civilian and military missions in several countries across Europe, Africa, and Asia.

The EU’s Foreign Subsidies Regulation (FSR), which came into force on 12 January 2023, introduced a new regime aimed at combating distortions of competition on the EU internal market caused by foreign subsidies. The FSR mandates that companies active in the EU or planning to invest in the EU establish systems for gathering the required information for FSR purposes. It also necessitates mandatory notification and approval requirements for acquisitions of significant EU businesses and large EU public tenders.

Indonesia International Relations
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

