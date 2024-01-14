Erick Thohir’s Reforms Transform Indonesian State-Owned Enterprises: Economist

One of Indonesia’s leading economists, Mohammad Faisal, has underscored the transformative impact of reforms implemented by Erick Thohir in his management of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN). Faisal, who serves as the Executive Director of the Center of Reform on Economics (CORE), lauded Thohir’s strategy for driving the BUMNs towards improved efficiency, superior management, and increased competitiveness, both domestically and internationally.

Meritocracy and Professionalism

A cornerstone of Thohir’s reforms is the establishment of a meritocracy system in the appointment of directors and commissioners. This approach emphasizes competency over factors such as personal relationships or reciprocity, fostering a higher standard of professionalism within BUMNs. Faisal stressed the importance of aligning high salaries and allowances for BUMN leadership with the financial performance of these enterprises and their effectiveness as development agents.

Structural and Institutional Reforms

Thohir’s initiatives extend beyond personnel management to include structural changes aimed at institutional improvement. These involve the creation of holding companies designed to fortify the integrated BUMN ecosystem. By consolidating related enterprises under a single umbrella, these holding companies can leverage synergy and economies of scale, further boosting the competitiveness of BUMNs.

Transparency and Anti-Corruption Measures

Another major thrust of Thohir’s reforms is enhancing transparency within BUMNs. This includes exposing and addressing corruption cases through the judicial system, a move seen as critical in promoting efficiency and trust in state-owned businesses. The consequences of these measures have rippled through the market, with the BUMN20 index demonstrating growth, and projected increases in profits and dividends for BUMNs in 2024. The article also highlights the significant contributions of BUMNs to the country through dividends, taxes, and non-tax state revenues.

Despite these positive strides, Faisal advises investors to exercise selectivity when choosing BUMN stocks and subsidiaries, as some companies continue to grapple with issues. Nevertheless, there are success stories amidst these challenges, such as the improved performance of PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk, even amidst financial difficulties.

In summary, under Thohir’s stewardship, Indonesian BUMNs are undergoing a transformation that promises to enhance their efficiency, professionalism, and competitiveness, setting a strong foundation for their future growth.