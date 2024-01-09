en English
Business

eL Hotel Group Celebrates 11th Anniversary with Expansion Plans

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:51 pm EST
Marking 11 years in the hospitality industry, eL Hotel Group toasted to its journey of growth and future expansion plans at a company-wide celebration. The event, themed ‘Hand and Hope,’ underscored the company’s unwavering commitment to the tourism industry and its ambition to make significant contributions to the sector.

Moving Forward with Expansion Plans

Highlighting the event was the announcement of the company’s expansion strategy. B Universe Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita, in a symbolic tumpeng cutting ceremony, revealed plans to open two new hotels in Bali and West Nusa Tenggara within the next two years. The expansion is not just a strategic move to enhance their presence in the hospitality industry but also a testament to the company’s commitment to catering to the diverse needs of travelers.

Focused on Exceptional Service

With a decade of experience under its belt, eL Hotel Group has earned a reputation for its exceptional service, which has been a cornerstone of their success. The company is dedicated to creating memorable experiences for its guests, a value that has been central to its operations and seen it grow into a leader in the hotel sector. The planned expansion is a clear indicator of the group’s intention to continue providing exemplary service and further solidify its position in the market.

A Decade of Leadership and Growth

Since its inception, eL Hotel Group has strived to set the bar high in the hospitality sector. Its commitment to growth and leadership, coupled with its focus on guest satisfaction, has seen it weather the industry’s storms and emerge stronger. As the group gears up to open the doors of its new hotels, it carries with it the lessons of the past decade, the hopes of the future, and the promise of continued exceptional service to its guests.

Business Indonesia Travel & Tourism
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

