Cambodia’s Trade with Indonesia Surges, Hits Nearly $1 Billion Mark

As dawn breaks on 2024, a remarkable shift is taking place in Southeast Asia. Cambodia’s trade with Indonesia has seen an unprecedented surge in 2023, with the General Department of Customs and Excise (GDCE) reporting a total trade value nearing $1 billion. This 16.3% increase from the previous year reflects a robust bilateral relationship, private sector engagement, and the potential for further development in various sectors between the two nations.

The Rise in Trade Statistics

The trade volume between Cambodia and Indonesia reached an astounding $965.24 million. A testament to this growth is the 111.7% increase in Cambodian exports to Indonesia, soaring to $70.56 million. Simultaneously, imports from Indonesia rose by 12.3% to $894.68 million. This data signifies Indonesia’s ascension to Cambodia’s 6th-largest trading partner, a significant leap from the 13th position.

Addressing the Trade Deficit

Despite the upward trajectory in trade, Cambodia recorded a trade deficit with Indonesia of $824.12 million. This imbalance is partly attributed to the lack of awareness among Indonesian businesspeople about potential investment opportunities in Cambodia. To address this, both nations are exploring ways to strengthen their economic ties, with discussions regarding the establishment of direct flights and improving bilateral payment systems. The focus is also on enhancing cooperation through a memorandum of understanding on cross-border e-payment connectivity.

The Role of RCEP and Agricultural Exports

The two countries are members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which has played a crucial role in fostering their economic relationship. A significant part of Cambodia’s exports to Indonesia includes agricultural products, with a notable increase in milled rice. An agreement for Indonesia to purchase 250,000 tonnes of milled rice annually from Cambodia is in place, aiming to enhance food security while providing support through fertiliser provision and farmer training.

Future Prospects

With robust GDP growth fuelled by a surge in foreign investment, Cambodia faces a reality check as Asian-led businesses flourish, while those from North America and Europe decline. Nevertheless, the Cambodian government’s efforts to attract foreign investment by offering tax breaks and other incentives have resulted in an 18.4% increase in foreign businesses, primarily from Asian countries like China and Vietnam. This growth, however, comes with concerns about the environmental and social impact of these investments, leading to calls for more regulations and ethical foreign investment.