Indonesia

Bulgari Resort Bali: A Timeless Luxury Retreat Amidst Uluwatu’s Jungle Cliffs

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:12 am EST
Perched 150 metres above the Indian Ocean in Uluwatu, the Bulgari Resort Bali has been the epitome of ultra-luxury since 2006. Constructed from volcanic stones and exotic woods, and topped with traditional thatched roofs, the resort’s villas exude a timeless appeal that sets it apart from other high-end beach resorts in the region.

Impeccable Luxury at Every Turn

Guests at the One Bedroom Ocean View Villa are treated to panoramas of the ocean and jungle, an outdoor living area, and a spacious bathroom. The privilege of luxury extends to a range of amenities, including a 24-hour breakfast service, unlimited pressing service, a Bulgari fragrance and bath collection, and daily pool snacks. The resort’s remote clifftop location offers a sense of seclusion, yet it is within reach of other notable establishments for day trips. Activities like daily village walks and yoga sessions provide opportunities to engage with local culture.

The Mansion: A New Level of Opulence

The Mansion, a more opulent accommodation option with two private pools and five bedrooms, takes luxury to another level. The resort’s swimming pools, inspired by terraced rice paddies, and private beach accessible via a funicular, add to the unique experience.

Gastronomic Delights Amidst the Cliffs

Dining options range from the Italian fine dining at Il Ristorante – Luca Fantin to the cliff-edge Sangkar Restaurant and the secluded La Spiaggia. The hotel also features a spa housed in an antique ‘joglo’ house, a temple for Hindu ceremonies, and a chapel for weddings.

With its continued commitment to unparalleled service and maintaining its mystical allure, the Bulgari Resort Bali remains a coveted destination for discerning travellers. Rates start at IDR 20,000,000 ($1,285) per night, a testament to its exclusivity and commitment to delivering unforgettable luxury experiences.

Indonesia Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

