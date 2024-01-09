en English
BMKG Revises Magnitude of North Sulawesi Earthquake; No Damages Reported

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 9:28 pm EST
In the early hours of Tuesday, January 9, 2024, the tranquil islands of Talaud and Sangihe in North Sulawesi were stirred by the tremors of a significant earthquake. The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has since revised the magnitude of this quake from an initial 7.0 to a 6.7. The epicenter, located 97 km northwest of Melonguane City, North Sulawesi, lay in the depths of the sea, as deep as 97 km beneath the surface.

Daryono Sheds Light on the Seismic Activity

The Head of the Earthquake and Tsunami Center at BMKG, Daryono, was the bearer of this update. According to the coordinates given by Daryono, 4.92 north latitude and 126.33 east longitude, the quake originated within the confines of the Molucca Sea Plate. The cause of this significant seismic activity was attributed to the deformation of rocks deep within this plate.

An Oblique Thrust Movement Mechanism

The earthquake exhibited an oblique thrust movement mechanism, a detail revealed by the source mechanism analysis. This particular type of seismic activity occurs when rocks deform due to a combination of both sideways and vertical movement, leading to a quake of such magnitude.

Effects of the Earthquake

The tremors reached far and wide, making their presence felt in the cities of Sangihe and Talaud Islands at an intensity of IV MMI. This scale, denoting the Mercalli Intensity Scale, suggests that the quake was strong enough to be felt by many people indoors during the day. Other regions like Bitung, North Halmahera, and Manado felt the quake at an intensity of II-III MMI, comparable to the distinct indoor vibrations felt when a heavy truck passes by. Despite the magnitude of the quake, latest reports confirm no damages caused by the earthquake.

Indonesia
