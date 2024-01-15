en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Bavarian Farmers Rally Against Austerity Plans Amid Mount Marapi Eruption

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:33 pm EST
Bavarian Farmers Rally Against Austerity Plans Amid Mount Marapi Eruption

In Bavaria, a significant uprising is underway as farmers have united to protest the government’s proposed austerity plans. The Bavarian Farmers Association, a formidable body in the agricultural community, has voiced its discontent over the gradual abolition of the tax concession on agricultural diesel, a key component of their operation. The association’s president has stressed that the government’s partial withdrawal of these austerity plans is insufficient, sparking fears of more intense protests on the horizon.

Farmers’ Livelihood at Stake

Agricultural diesel is a crucial resource for Bavarian farmers, its remuneration equating to one to two months’ income for a full-time farm. Therefore, the proposed road tax and the cancellation of the agricultural diesel subsidy pose grave threats to their livelihood. The association’s response has been swift and firm, with plans for a large demonstration in Berlin to protest against the traffic light cuts for farmers.

Political Support for the Farmers

The farmers’ resistance has found allies in political leaders such as CSU boss Markus Söder and CDU politician Jens Spahn, who have openly criticized the cuts. Söder, Bavaria’s Prime Minister, has described the subsidy cuts as a one-sided attack on agriculture, echoing the farmers’ demand for a complete withdrawal of the measures. The demonstration, which will involve thousands of tractors and agricultural machinery, is expected to cause severe traffic disruptions but also shed light on the plight of the farming community.

Mount Marapi Erupts Again

In another part of the world, Indonesia’s Mount Marapi has shown its might once again, erupting and spewing an ash column approximately 4,265 feet into the air. The volcanic ash has blanketed nearby villages, but there have been no casualties reported in connection with the eruption. The two events, though independent and in different continents, underscore the challenges faced by different communities – one battling socio-economic policies and the other grappling with nature’s formidable force.

0
Agriculture Germany Indonesia
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
29 mins ago
SinSuoiHo Village: A Beacon of Green Tourism in Northwest Vietnam
At a height of nearly 1,500 meters above sea level, nestled in the embrace of the SonBacMay Mountain, lies a gem of green tourism – SinSuoiHo Village. Located 30 kilometers from LaiChau City in Northwest Vietnam, this village has transformed itself into an exemplary model of sustainable travel, captivating approximately 30,000 visitors from 15 different
SinSuoiHo Village: A Beacon of Green Tourism in Northwest Vietnam
Revival of Punganur Cow: A Story of Conservation and Cultural Significance
1 hour ago
Revival of Punganur Cow: A Story of Conservation and Cultural Significance
Decoding Plant Communication: A Breakthrough Study Unveils Invisible Plant Defense Network
1 hour ago
Decoding Plant Communication: A Breakthrough Study Unveils Invisible Plant Defense Network
Makar Sankranti 2024: PM Modi Feeds Cows, Celebrates India's Cultural Diversity
35 mins ago
Makar Sankranti 2024: PM Modi Feeds Cows, Celebrates India's Cultural Diversity
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Trump's Dominance, DeSantis' Dilemma, and the High Stakes
46 mins ago
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Trump's Dominance, DeSantis' Dilemma, and the High Stakes
PM Modi Commemorates Makar Sankranti by Feeding Cows: A Nod to Indian Traditions
1 hour ago
PM Modi Commemorates Makar Sankranti by Feeding Cows: A Nod to Indian Traditions
Latest Headlines
World News
Nuggets Triumph Over Pacers: A Display of Balanced Scoring
1 min
Nuggets Triumph Over Pacers: A Display of Balanced Scoring
US Military Academies Underscore Constitutional Loyalty Amid Political Divisions
2 mins
US Military Academies Underscore Constitutional Loyalty Amid Political Divisions
Balanced Offensive Power Leads Denver Nuggets to Victory Over Indiana Pacers
2 mins
Balanced Offensive Power Leads Denver Nuggets to Victory Over Indiana Pacers
Jedd Fisch Appointed Washington's Head Coach in Major Collegiate Shift
3 mins
Jedd Fisch Appointed Washington's Head Coach in Major Collegiate Shift
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Defends Wiretapping of MLK, Stirs Controversy
5 mins
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Defends Wiretapping of MLK, Stirs Controversy
Maldives Requests India to Withdraw Military Personnel by March 15, 2024
5 mins
Maldives Requests India to Withdraw Military Personnel by March 15, 2024
London Police Thwart Planned Disruption of Stock Exchange by Pro-Palestine Activists
5 mins
London Police Thwart Planned Disruption of Stock Exchange by Pro-Palestine Activists
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: Active Duty Amidst Hospitalization and Controversy
7 mins
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: Active Duty Amidst Hospitalization and Controversy
Nikki Haley's Presidential Campaign: A Notable Absence of Policy Platform
7 mins
Nikki Haley's Presidential Campaign: A Notable Absence of Policy Platform
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
15 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
20 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
1 hour
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
4 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
13 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
15 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app