Bank Indonesia Unveils Strategy for Digital Rupiah in Comprehensive Report

Bank Indonesia (BI) has unveiled a comprehensive 33-page report, detailing the outcomes of a public consultation towards the establishment of a central bank digital currency (CBDC). This initiative, dubbed Project Garuda, charts a trajectory for a wholesale CBDC that engages multiple stakeholders, including commercial banks, non-banking financial establishments, government agencies, and private individuals.

Public Consultation Insights

Over 42 entities participated in the public consultation, providing their insights on 35 questions that covered a broad spectrum of topics such as technological preference, accessibility, fund transfers, issuance, redemption, and the potential ramifications of a full-scale CBDC implementation. The consensus favored a permissioned blockchain employing a Proof of Authority (PoA) mechanism. This preference stems from a desire for scalability and to avert any central points of failure.

Role Distribution and Privacy

According to the report, the BI will take charge of issuing wallets, while the management of these wallets will fall under the purview of commercial banks. This division of roles underscores the importance of both privacy and supervision in the imminent digital rupiah. Furthermore, the report highlights an impending investment in middleware, aimed at ensuring interoperability and facilitating cross-platform transfer capabilities.

Next Steps in Project Garuda

Following the release of the report, BI Governor Perry Warjiyo affirmed that a proof-of-concept has been issued. He also noted that focus will soon shift towards addressing infrastructure design. In an unprecedented collaborative effort, the central bank is working in tandem with commercial banks and technical partners to spearhead the pilot phase of the wholesale CBDC. This phase will chiefly focus on blockchain-based interbank settlements, cross-border payments, and potential applications in the burgeoning metaverse.

The ongoing studies related to the wholesale CBDC are expected to eventually dovetail into an integration with a securities ledger. This crucial step will pave the way for exploration into the retail sector. However, the BI remains cognizant of the challenges posed by existing interbank payments and privately issued stablecoins. As such, the central bank is approaching these hurdles with calculated caution, ensuring that the transition to a digital rupiah is both seamless and secure.