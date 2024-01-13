en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Bank Indonesia Unveils Strategy for Digital Rupiah in Comprehensive Report

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:05 am EST
Bank Indonesia Unveils Strategy for Digital Rupiah in Comprehensive Report

Bank Indonesia (BI) has unveiled a comprehensive 33-page report, detailing the outcomes of a public consultation towards the establishment of a central bank digital currency (CBDC). This initiative, dubbed Project Garuda, charts a trajectory for a wholesale CBDC that engages multiple stakeholders, including commercial banks, non-banking financial establishments, government agencies, and private individuals.

Public Consultation Insights

Over 42 entities participated in the public consultation, providing their insights on 35 questions that covered a broad spectrum of topics such as technological preference, accessibility, fund transfers, issuance, redemption, and the potential ramifications of a full-scale CBDC implementation. The consensus favored a permissioned blockchain employing a Proof of Authority (PoA) mechanism. This preference stems from a desire for scalability and to avert any central points of failure.

Role Distribution and Privacy

According to the report, the BI will take charge of issuing wallets, while the management of these wallets will fall under the purview of commercial banks. This division of roles underscores the importance of both privacy and supervision in the imminent digital rupiah. Furthermore, the report highlights an impending investment in middleware, aimed at ensuring interoperability and facilitating cross-platform transfer capabilities.

Next Steps in Project Garuda

Following the release of the report, BI Governor Perry Warjiyo affirmed that a proof-of-concept has been issued. He also noted that focus will soon shift towards addressing infrastructure design. In an unprecedented collaborative effort, the central bank is working in tandem with commercial banks and technical partners to spearhead the pilot phase of the wholesale CBDC. This phase will chiefly focus on blockchain-based interbank settlements, cross-border payments, and potential applications in the burgeoning metaverse.

The ongoing studies related to the wholesale CBDC are expected to eventually dovetail into an integration with a securities ledger. This crucial step will pave the way for exploration into the retail sector. However, the BI remains cognizant of the challenges posed by existing interbank payments and privately issued stablecoins. As such, the central bank is approaching these hurdles with calculated caution, ensuring that the transition to a digital rupiah is both seamless and secure.

0
Business Indonesia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
13 seconds ago
Denver Gazette Breaks into Similarweb's Digital 100 with Remarkable Growth
The Denver Gazette has made a remarkable entry into Similarweb’s Digital 100, marking the newspaper’s significant progress in the digital news and media space. Similarweb’s Digital 100 list recognizes the fastest-growing digital companies, ranked based on web traffic data. The Denver Gazette, only three years since its inception as a full-service digital newspaper, has clinched
Denver Gazette Breaks into Similarweb's Digital 100 with Remarkable Growth
NextDay Inspect and The Blue Book Forge Partnership to Advance Commercial Property Inspections
4 mins ago
NextDay Inspect and The Blue Book Forge Partnership to Advance Commercial Property Inspections
Atlanta Sports Bars Tackle Broadcasting Challenges Amid Cable-Carrier Disputes
5 mins ago
Atlanta Sports Bars Tackle Broadcasting Challenges Amid Cable-Carrier Disputes
Abu Dhabi's NMDC Awarded $136 Million Contract by ADNOC for Al Nouf Island Construction
19 seconds ago
Abu Dhabi's NMDC Awarded $136 Million Contract by ADNOC for Al Nouf Island Construction
Indian Tech Landscape: Major Developments from Ayurveda to Gaming
48 seconds ago
Indian Tech Landscape: Major Developments from Ayurveda to Gaming
SUI Cryptocurrency: Market Surge and Technological Advancements
3 mins ago
SUI Cryptocurrency: Market Surge and Technological Advancements
Latest Headlines
World News
Washington State Police Pursuit Initiative 2113 Certified: What's Next?
2 mins
Washington State Police Pursuit Initiative 2113 Certified: What's Next?
Jamie Vardy Returns for Leicester, Iheanacho's Status in Question Ahead of Super Eagles Match
2 mins
Jamie Vardy Returns for Leicester, Iheanacho's Status in Question Ahead of Super Eagles Match
St. Louis Elderly Battle Cold and Costs: A Struggle for Warmth
5 mins
St. Louis Elderly Battle Cold and Costs: A Struggle for Warmth
Atlanta Sports Bars Tackle Broadcasting Challenges Amid Cable-Carrier Disputes
5 mins
Atlanta Sports Bars Tackle Broadcasting Challenges Amid Cable-Carrier Disputes
Urgent Search Underway for Missing Schizophrenic Man in Clayton County
6 mins
Urgent Search Underway for Missing Schizophrenic Man in Clayton County
Houthis Remain Defiant Amid U.S. Strikes; Texas Border Standoff Escalates
6 mins
Houthis Remain Defiant Amid U.S. Strikes; Texas Border Standoff Escalates
Dutchtown's Unexpected Victory: A Strategic Masterstroke
6 mins
Dutchtown's Unexpected Victory: A Strategic Masterstroke
Minnesota Outshines Portland in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
7 mins
Minnesota Outshines Portland in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
Warriors Triumph over Bulls in High-Scoring NBA Game
7 mins
Warriors Triumph over Bulls in High-Scoring NBA Game
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app