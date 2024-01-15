en English
Indonesia

Bali’s Struggle with Overtourism: A Path Towards Sustainability

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:28 pm EST
Bali's Struggle with Overtourism: A Path Towards Sustainability

The ‘Island of the Gods’, Bali, is grappling with the effects of overtourism as visitors flood back to its shores, bringing the island’s infrastructure under strain. Traffic congestion and waste management have become pressing challenges as tourist numbers rebound to pre-pandemic levels. Yet, amid the hustle and bustle, Bali continues to enchant with its green rice paddies of Ubud, volcanic adventures, and vibrant nightlife in southern beaches.

Resilience Amidst Overtourism

Despite the challenges, Bali has managed to retain its charm and spiritual significance. Its Hindu heritage, reflected in the island’s ancient temples and colorful rituals, offers an immersive cultural experience. However, the true essence of Bali lies in less frequented spots, away from the usual tourist trails. Here, one can savor the tranquility and spiritual resonance that has earned Bali its moniker as the ‘Island of the Gods’.

Insights from Locals

Four local individuals, including a brand manager at Space Available, an eco-conscious design agency in Canggu, shed light on hidden gems and sustainable practices. Their insights present alternatives to the traditional tourist hotspots, allowing visitors to appreciate the island’s beauty and culture without adding to the overtourism problem.

A Sustainable Future for Bali

Their recommendations suggest a path towards a more sustainable future for Bali, one where the island’s unique qualities can be experienced authentically and responsibly. It’s a vision that hopes to balance the economic benefits of tourism with respect for the island’s cultural heritage and natural environment. As Bali stands at this crossroads, the actions of visitors today will determine the island’s future.

Indonesia Sustainability Travel & Tourism
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

