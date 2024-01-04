en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Bali’s International Airport Ranks Low in Punctuality: A Call for Improved Operations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:07 pm EST
Bali’s International Airport Ranks Low in Punctuality: A Call for Improved Operations

In a recent global ranking by AirHelp, Bali’s I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, a primary gateway for tourists, has not fared well. The airport placed 189th out of 194, highlighting issues related to punctuality. Indonesia’s Transportation Minister, Budi Karya Sumadi, acknowledged the underwhelming performance, but also raised questions about the relevance of these rankings. He emphasized that the focus should be on ensuring safety and security rather than meeting aesthetic benchmarks.

Single-Runway Operations and High Flight Traffic: The Crux of the Problem

The issues plaguing Bali’s international airport primarily stem from its single-runway operations and the high volume of flight traffic. These elements combined have contributed to the poor punctuality record. Other Indonesian airports, such as Jakarta’s Halim Perdanakusuma and Banjarmasin’s Syamsudin Noor, have also found themselves ranked poorly in the AirHelp report.

A Call for Government Intervention

Aviation expert Gerry Soetjatman has urged the government to take decisive action to address the airport’s performance issues. He stresses the need for a more nuanced interpretation of the rankings and underscores the need for improvements in operations and accessibility. A traffic crisis towards the end of 2023 further complicated access to the airport, compelling the government to consider implementing measures like a shuttle service and even mulling over a mass transportation system for the island.

Looking Beyond Aesthetics

While the rankings might not paint a rosy picture, it is essential to look beyond the surface. As Minister Sumadi pointed out, the emphasis should be on safety and security. The rankings do not necessarily reflect the airport’s commitment to these critical aspects. Therefore, while efforts should be made to improve punctuality, it shouldn’t come at the cost of compromising on safety and security measures.

0
Aviation Indonesia Transportation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
5 mins ago
Korean Air Introduces Virtual Human Characters in In-flight Safety Video
Korean Air, in a pioneering move within the airline industry, has launched a novel in-flight safety video featuring virtual human characters. This inventive initiative, orchestrated by Metaverse Entertainment, a subsidiary of Netmarble F&C, is designed to make safety procedures more accessible and engaging for passengers. This innovative approach marks a significant shift in the perception
Korean Air Introduces Virtual Human Characters in In-flight Safety Video
Mid-air Turnaround: Cathay Pacific Incident Highlights Ongoing Pilot Health Concerns
35 mins ago
Mid-air Turnaround: Cathay Pacific Incident Highlights Ongoing Pilot Health Concerns
Arctic Dustoff Team Conducts New Year's Eve Rescue in Remote Alaska
46 mins ago
Arctic Dustoff Team Conducts New Year's Eve Rescue in Remote Alaska
Nigeria's Aviation Stakeholders Oppose FIRS's Tax Policy, Call for Review
19 mins ago
Nigeria's Aviation Stakeholders Oppose FIRS's Tax Policy, Call for Review
6th CAMS Continuing Airworthiness Management Summit: A Comprehensive Forum for Aviation Professionals
25 mins ago
6th CAMS Continuing Airworthiness Management Summit: A Comprehensive Forum for Aviation Professionals
GAMA and Orange County Chamber of Commerce Announce Leadership Changes for 2024
29 mins ago
GAMA and Orange County Chamber of Commerce Announce Leadership Changes for 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Conservative MP's Petition Sparks Debate over Canada's UN Membership
46 seconds
Conservative MP's Petition Sparks Debate over Canada's UN Membership
Las Vegas Raiders at Crossroads: Critical Decisions Loom on Coaching and Quarterback Positions
1 min
Las Vegas Raiders at Crossroads: Critical Decisions Loom on Coaching and Quarterback Positions
Las Vegas Raiders: Decisions Loom on Coaching and Quarterback Positions
2 mins
Las Vegas Raiders: Decisions Loom on Coaching and Quarterback Positions
Felix Caron: West Kelowna Warrior's Rising Star of December
2 mins
Felix Caron: West Kelowna Warrior's Rising Star of December
Montana Grizzlies Lead Over N. Dak. State Bison: A Game of Redemption
2 mins
Montana Grizzlies Lead Over N. Dak. State Bison: A Game of Redemption
Rutherford High School Triumphs over Weehawken in NJIC Basketball Game
2 mins
Rutherford High School Triumphs over Weehawken in NJIC Basketball Game
AEW Dynamite 2024: Mariah May and Deonna Purrazzo Shake Up the Women's Division
2 mins
AEW Dynamite 2024: Mariah May and Deonna Purrazzo Shake Up the Women's Division
Malaria in Kenya: A Lethal Threat Intensified by Climate Change
4 mins
Malaria in Kenya: A Lethal Threat Intensified by Climate Change
Quenton Nelson: Colts' Lone Starter in 2024 Pro Bowl Selection
4 mins
Quenton Nelson: Colts' Lone Starter in 2024 Pro Bowl Selection
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
4 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app