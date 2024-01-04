Bali’s International Airport Ranks Low in Punctuality: A Call for Improved Operations

In a recent global ranking by AirHelp, Bali’s I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, a primary gateway for tourists, has not fared well. The airport placed 189th out of 194, highlighting issues related to punctuality. Indonesia’s Transportation Minister, Budi Karya Sumadi, acknowledged the underwhelming performance, but also raised questions about the relevance of these rankings. He emphasized that the focus should be on ensuring safety and security rather than meeting aesthetic benchmarks.

Single-Runway Operations and High Flight Traffic: The Crux of the Problem

The issues plaguing Bali’s international airport primarily stem from its single-runway operations and the high volume of flight traffic. These elements combined have contributed to the poor punctuality record. Other Indonesian airports, such as Jakarta’s Halim Perdanakusuma and Banjarmasin’s Syamsudin Noor, have also found themselves ranked poorly in the AirHelp report.

A Call for Government Intervention

Aviation expert Gerry Soetjatman has urged the government to take decisive action to address the airport’s performance issues. He stresses the need for a more nuanced interpretation of the rankings and underscores the need for improvements in operations and accessibility. A traffic crisis towards the end of 2023 further complicated access to the airport, compelling the government to consider implementing measures like a shuttle service and even mulling over a mass transportation system for the island.

Looking Beyond Aesthetics

While the rankings might not paint a rosy picture, it is essential to look beyond the surface. As Minister Sumadi pointed out, the emphasis should be on safety and security. The rankings do not necessarily reflect the airport’s commitment to these critical aspects. Therefore, while efforts should be made to improve punctuality, it shouldn’t come at the cost of compromising on safety and security measures.