Indonesia

Balinese Senator’s Hijab Ban Proposal Sparks Controversy

By:
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:21 am EST
Balinese Senator’s Hijab Ban Proposal Sparks Controversy

The recent remarks of Balinese Senator Arya Wedakarna, advocating a ban on the hijab for frontline women at workplaces, have sparked a heated debate. The suggestion, indicating a preference for Balinese women to have their hair visible rather than covered, has drawn widespread condemnation from citizens.

Arya Wedakarna’s Controversial Remarks

The controversy started when a video featuring Arya Wedakarna went viral. In the video, he expressed his desire for frontline workers in Bali to present themselves as authentic Balinese individuals, seemingly referring to the absence of headgear like the hijab. The perceived insensitivity in his comments led to significant backlash, prompting Arya to release a clarifying video.

In his clarification, he asserted that his comments were not intended to be discriminatory and were in alignment with Bali Regional Regulation No. 2/2012 and Bali Province Law No. 15/2023. Nonetheless, his apology did not seem to have placated those who felt affronted by his initial remarks.

Hibnu Nugroho’s Response

In response to the controversy, criminal law expert Hibnu Nugroho criticized the proposed ban on the hijab as a misstep. He highlighted Indonesia’s foundational philosophy, Pancasila, which emphasizes the importance of embracing religious diversity in all aspects of life, including the workplace.

Hibnu distinguished between situations where a ban could be legally justified, such as in customs or religious rituals, and places like the workplace where such a ban would be unjust. He urged the Bali local government to provide clear legal guidance distinguishing between customary law, religious law, and common law to avoid similar controversies in the future.

The incident underscores the ongoing struggle in balancing religious freedom, cultural integrity, and diversity in an increasingly globalized world. As such, the need for clear legal guidelines and respectful dialogue becomes ever more crucial.

Indonesia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

