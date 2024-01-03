en English
Asia

Bali Set for a Record Year in Cruise Travel as Norwegian Jewel Docks at Benoa Harbour

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:21 pm EST
Bali Set for a Record Year in Cruise Travel as Norwegian Jewel Docks at Benoa Harbour

Bali, Indonesia’s crown jewel, is readying itself for a remarkable surge in cruise travel this year. Powered by significant investments from the government and private sector, the island is on its way to becoming a premier cruise destination in Southeast Asia. This ambitious vision for 2024 began with the docking of the Norwegian Jewel at Benoa Harbour, a vessel carrying 2,350 tourists who received a warm welcome from traditional Balinese dancers.

The Year of the Cruise

This event marks the beginning of a year that is set to witness seventy jumbo cruise liners anchoring in Bali. The Norwegian Jewel, one of the largest vessels to grace Benoa Harbour, embarked on its journey from Thailand, made a pit stop at Selamat Harbour, and then sailed to Bali before heading to Singapore.

Benefits for Bali

The burgeoning cruise industry is anticipated to shower manifold benefits on Bali, not least of which are career opportunities for the island’s youth. Ketut Suarnata, a former cruise ship worker and the current Chair of the Ganesh Aksara Wiguna Foundation, is at the forefront of advocating for legislative changes to bolster the chances of Balinese youth securing jobs in the cruise sector. Suarnata, who is also in the race for the position of Regent of Klungkung, believes that their presence on cruise ships can amplify Balinese hospitality on a global scale.

Upgrades at Benoa Harbour

To accommodate the expected influx of tourists, Benoa Harbour is undergoing a series of renovations. These include the extension of the pier to welcome larger ships and the construction of a new permanent gangway. These efforts are part of Indonesia’s broader goal to attract 11.4 million international tourists in 2024, with Bali anticipated to receive the majority of these visitors. This is expected to be further amplified by the increased number of cruise ship arrivals at Benoa Harbour.

On a related note, Bali is set to introduce a new tourism tax on February 14, 2024. This levy, amounting to IDR 150,000, will be imposed on all international arrivals. The revenue generated from this tax will be funnelled towards tackling waste management issues and fortifying Balinese culture. As Bali readies itself to welcome more tourists and cruise ships, it is also taking steps to ensure that the island remains a pristine and culturally rich destination for all visitors.

Asia Indonesia Travel & Tourism
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

