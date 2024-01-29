Bali Grapples with Flooding Amid Delayed Rainy Season: El Nino's Impact on the Island's Weather

On January 27, 2024, the city of Denpasar in Bali, a well-loved tourist destination, was dealt a severe blow by extensive flooding. The deluge led to roads being submerged across the city, impacting areas such as Renon, Gunung Agung Road, and Kepundung Road. The following day, a more dramatic scene unfolded at the Living World mall in North Denpasar. A video, shared widely on TikTok, showcased the mall's waterlogged condition due to a leakage from the roof, affecting nearly all of its tenants.

Impact of Flooding on Bali's Tourist Hotspots

Visitors to the Living World mall, as well as employees, were seen grappling with the sudden inundation. This incident has brought into sharp focus the escalating flood risk during Bali's rainy season, which is slated to reach its zenith in February and March 2024. It has become particularly critical for tourists and locals to remain alert, especially in flood-prone red zones like Denpasar and in the highlands where landslides are a potential hazard with prolonged rainfall.

El Nino and Its Role in the Delayed Peak Rainy Season

The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) of Bali has pointed to the El Nino phenomenon as the culprit behind the delay in the peak rainy season. According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), this climatic event is expected to keep influencing the region's weather patterns until early 2024, with a likelihood of it extending until March 2024.

Embracing Preparedness in the Face of Nature's Wrath

With rains predicted to intensify in the coming weeks, Bali braces for more potential flooding. The onus is on everyone - be it a local resident or an international tourist - to stay informed about the weather conditions and to be prepared for any eventualities. As Bali continues to grapple with the climate's unpredictability, it is clear that the island's resilience will be put to the test in the months ahead.