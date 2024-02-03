Anti-Rohingya Sentiment in Indonesia: A Misinformation Campaign

In a stark shift from previous sympathetic attitudes, the Aceh province of Indonesia is witnessing a surge of hostility towards Rohingya refugees. The refugees, who recently arrived from Bangladesh's camps, are now a subject of misinformation and hate speech, with incidents like university students demanding the deportation of 137 Rohingya refugees in December.

Misinformation Campaign Fuels Bias

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) traces these attacks back to a coordinated online campaign of falsehoods and twisted narratives. On TikTok, videos distorting the reality about the Rohingya have attracted over 90 million views. This negative sentiment has been further fueled by local media outlets sensationalizing the arrival of the Rohingya and community leaders projecting them as criminals.

Government's Stance Amidst Rising Hostility

Despite President Joko Widodo's call for action against human traffickers and assurance of temporary humanitarian assistance to refugees, the Indonesian navy turned away a Rohingya boat. The anti-Rohingya campaign on social media, which includes fake UNHCR accounts, seems to be a well-orchestrated effort, leading to a skewed perception of widespread anti-Rohingya sentiment. However, the day-to-day life in Aceh remains largely unaffected by these events.

Political Ramifications and Fact Checking

The issue of Rohingya refugees has also seeped into the narrative of the presidential election, with candidates' stances on the Rohingya being used as a political tool to garner support. The misinformation has been debunked by AFP Fact Check investigations, but the reach and impact of these false narratives continue to shape perceptions and attitudes towards the Rohingya refugees in Indonesia.