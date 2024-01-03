en English
Al-Irsyad Women’s Region Event Focuses on ‘Smart Leadership’; Dra. Nining Naimah Al Jaidi Elected Chairman

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
Al-Irsyad Women’s Region Event Focuses on ‘Smart Leadership’; Dra. Nining Naimah Al Jaidi Elected Chairman

The first-ever Al-Irsyad Women’s Region (Muswil) event, held in Pekalongan City, Central Java, on December 9-10, 2023, sought to embody ‘smart leadership’ in order to build a cadre of strong, integral, and devout female members. The focus of the event was to help shape Al-Irsyad Women towards becoming superior Indonesian women.

A Confluence of Dignitaries

The event was organized under the auspices of the Al-Irsyad Women’s Region Administrator of Central Java, and witnessed the participation of various dignitaries, including the Chairman of PB Women Al-Irsyad, Dra. Fahimah Abdul Kadir Askar, and other department heads. The Muswil event was held at the Al-Irsyad Pekalongan Women’s Branch TPQ School.

Leadership Seminars and Elections

As part of the event, an Organizational Management Seminar was delivered by Dra. Nining Naimah Al Jaidi. The seminar emphasized the need for effective leadership and organizational management in achieving the goals of Al-Irsyad Women. The event also witnessed the election of the Chairman of Al-Irsyad Women in Central Java, a position contested by two candidates, Noni Al Bakri and Dra. Nining Naimah Al Jaidi. In a decisive victory, Dra. Nining Naimah Al Jaidi was elected as the Chairman for the 2023-2028 period.

Fostering Leadership and Community

Dra. Fahimah Abdul Kadir Askar, in her address, emphasized the importance of leadership that empowers, inspires, and brings about positive change. She highlighted the need for leaders to possess wisdom, understanding of changing times, and the ability to cultivate integrity and community among Al-Irsyad Women. Post-event activities included a visit to Al-Irsyad personalities like Umar Badres, who shared the rich history of Al-Irsyad Al-Islamiyyah.

Indonesia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

