Aksi Kamisan: Indonesia's Unyielding Stand for Justice

On the 17th anniversary of Aksi Kamisan, locally known as the Thursday Rally, thousands across Indonesia took to the streets, led by a determined Catholic mother, Maria Catharina Sumarsih. In memory of her son, a casualty of the anti-Suharto protests of 1998, Sumarsih initiated this movement in 2007, inspired by Argentina's Mothers of Plaza de Mayo. The demonstration, attended by over 1,500 people in Jakarta alone and thousands more across various cities, seeks justice for unresolved human rights violations that have plagued Indonesia.

Advertisment

The Unresolved Cases

The National Commission on Human Rights documents a chilling list of 12 major unresolved cases of human rights violations since 1965. These include the anti-communist massacres, student clashes in Jakarta, the brutal murder of rights activist Munir Said Thalib, and numerous shootings in Papua. Despite the severity of these offenses, the families of victims remain resilient in their pursuit of justice, making the rally a potent symbol of resistance against forgetfulness and impunity.

Aksi Kamisan: An Unwavering Protest

Advertisment

The 802nd Kamisan Action, marked on Thursday, January 18, 2024, saw not only families of victims but also rights activists and young students donned in black, holding umbrellas in solidarity. Amidst musical performances and the haunting displays of victims' photos, the event served as a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle for justice. Among the participants were notable figures like Suciwati, the wife of human rights activist Munir Said Thalib, further emphasizing the demand for accountability in resolving past abuses.

Calling Out for Justice

The demonstrations, however, are not merely retrospective. They echo a persistent public demand for accountability and resolution of past abuses, and a call to the current government to take action. The increasing concern about ongoing human rights issues, such as the criminalization of environmental activists, underscores the immense importance of exposing the truth and fighting against impunity. In the face of relentless human rights violations, Sumarsih and her band of protesters promise to continue their quest for justice, backed by an ever-growing support from young activists.