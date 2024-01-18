en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

AKRA and MEDC Lead Indonesian Oil and Gas Sector with High Market Caps in 2023

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:07 am EST
AKRA and MEDC Lead Indonesian Oil and Gas Sector with High Market Caps in 2023

In a striking display of financial prowess, PT AKR Corporindo Tbk (AKRA) and PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk (MEDC) have emerged as prominent players in the Indonesian oil and gas sector. With high market capitalisations in 2023, both companies have drawn attention to the industry’s robust performance, reflecting a promising outlook for investors.

AKRA’s Market Dominance

AKRA has carved out a significant market presence with a market capitalisation of IDR 32.31 trillion as of January 17. The company’s closing share price stood at IDR 1,610, with shares fluctuating between IDR 1,640 and IDR 1,595. This expansive reach is backed by a remarkable 20.07 billion outstanding shares.

Adding to its impressive portfolio, AKRA distributed an interim dividend of IDR 25 per share on November 15, 2023. This decision, a reflection of the company’s strong Q3 2023 financial performance, was marked by a net profit of IDR 1.71 trillion, retained earnings of IDR 8.81 trillion, and total equity of IDR 13.10 trillion. Consequently, the dividend yield was recorded at 2.10%.

MEDC: A Close Competitor

Not far behind is MEDC, boasting a market capitalisation of IDR 30.79 trillion. The closing share price for MEDC was IDR 1,225, with the company’s shares oscillating between IDR 1,260 and IDR 1,210. MEDC held a substantial count of 25.13 billion outstanding shares, contributing significantly to its high market cap.

On December 15, 2023, MEDC distributed its interim dividend for 2023, amounting to IDR 15 per share or a maximum of USD 25 million. This was based on their Q3 2023 financial report, which showcased a net profit of USD 242.37 million, retained earnings of USD 1.17 million, and total equity of USD 1.99 million. Consequently, MEDC registered a dividend yield of 1.33%.

These figures indicate a compelling narrative of growth and strong financial performance within Indonesia’s oil and gas sector, steered by the likes of AKRA and MEDC. With their high market capitalisations and robust financial results, these companies continue to generate interest among investors, signifying a promising future for the industry.

0
Business Indonesia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
MEME Brand Celebrates New Store Opening at Dolmen Mall, Endorsed by Actress Yashma Gill
The renowned fashion brand, MEME, celebrated the inauguration of its newest store at Dolmen Mall in Clifton, Karachi with great pomp and show. The event was graced by the presence of popular actress Yashma Gill, who endorsed the brand’s latest collection. The store, situated on the first floor of the mall, exhibits an extensive range
MEME Brand Celebrates New Store Opening at Dolmen Mall, Endorsed by Actress Yashma Gill
Ohio Resident Hits the Jackpot with $50,000 Lottery Win
13 mins ago
Ohio Resident Hits the Jackpot with $50,000 Lottery Win
Better Business Bureau Unveils Top 2023 Scams: A Call for Vigilance
18 mins ago
Better Business Bureau Unveils Top 2023 Scams: A Call for Vigilance
Revitalization of Algerian-French Economic Partnership Through Upcoming Meetings
5 mins ago
Revitalization of Algerian-French Economic Partnership Through Upcoming Meetings
Indiana DOR to Begin Accepting 2024 Individual Income Tax Filings from January 29
10 mins ago
Indiana DOR to Begin Accepting 2024 Individual Income Tax Filings from January 29
Enterprise Products Partners: A Reliable Option in the Energy Sector
12 mins ago
Enterprise Products Partners: A Reliable Option in the Energy Sector
Latest Headlines
World News
Springbok Lock Eben Etzebeth and Wife Anlia Welcome Their First Child
35 seconds
Springbok Lock Eben Etzebeth and Wife Anlia Welcome Their First Child
Darts Prodigy Leighton Bennett Returns, Eyes Rivalry with Luke Littler
1 min
Darts Prodigy Leighton Bennett Returns, Eyes Rivalry with Luke Littler
Tim Scott Backs Trump: A Call for Border Security and Republican Unity
1 min
Tim Scott Backs Trump: A Call for Border Security and Republican Unity
Blackburn Calls for GOP Unity Behind Trump for 2024 Elections
1 min
Blackburn Calls for GOP Unity Behind Trump for 2024 Elections
HS Prannoy Falls to Shi Yu Qi in India Open Semi-Final: A Learning Experience
1 min
HS Prannoy Falls to Shi Yu Qi in India Open Semi-Final: A Learning Experience
European Parliament Adopts Resolution on EU-India Relations: A Focus on Human Rights and Democracy
1 min
European Parliament Adopts Resolution on EU-India Relations: A Focus on Human Rights and Democracy
Senator Marsha Blackburn Commits to Supporting Trump's Election Endeavors
2 mins
Senator Marsha Blackburn Commits to Supporting Trump's Election Endeavors
Public Perception of NHS Care Quality Declines, Reveals Survey
2 mins
Public Perception of NHS Care Quality Declines, Reveals Survey
Dempo SC and Maharashtra Oranje FC Lock Horns in a Thrilling 2-2 Draw
2 mins
Dempo SC and Maharashtra Oranje FC Lock Horns in a Thrilling 2-2 Draw
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
4 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
4 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
6 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
6 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
6 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
6 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
6 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
6 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
7 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app