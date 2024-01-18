AKRA and MEDC Lead Indonesian Oil and Gas Sector with High Market Caps in 2023

In a striking display of financial prowess, PT AKR Corporindo Tbk (AKRA) and PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk (MEDC) have emerged as prominent players in the Indonesian oil and gas sector. With high market capitalisations in 2023, both companies have drawn attention to the industry’s robust performance, reflecting a promising outlook for investors.

AKRA’s Market Dominance

AKRA has carved out a significant market presence with a market capitalisation of IDR 32.31 trillion as of January 17. The company’s closing share price stood at IDR 1,610, with shares fluctuating between IDR 1,640 and IDR 1,595. This expansive reach is backed by a remarkable 20.07 billion outstanding shares.

Adding to its impressive portfolio, AKRA distributed an interim dividend of IDR 25 per share on November 15, 2023. This decision, a reflection of the company’s strong Q3 2023 financial performance, was marked by a net profit of IDR 1.71 trillion, retained earnings of IDR 8.81 trillion, and total equity of IDR 13.10 trillion. Consequently, the dividend yield was recorded at 2.10%.

MEDC: A Close Competitor

Not far behind is MEDC, boasting a market capitalisation of IDR 30.79 trillion. The closing share price for MEDC was IDR 1,225, with the company’s shares oscillating between IDR 1,260 and IDR 1,210. MEDC held a substantial count of 25.13 billion outstanding shares, contributing significantly to its high market cap.

On December 15, 2023, MEDC distributed its interim dividend for 2023, amounting to IDR 15 per share or a maximum of USD 25 million. This was based on their Q3 2023 financial report, which showcased a net profit of USD 242.37 million, retained earnings of USD 1.17 million, and total equity of USD 1.99 million. Consequently, MEDC registered a dividend yield of 1.33%.

These figures indicate a compelling narrative of growth and strong financial performance within Indonesia’s oil and gas sector, steered by the likes of AKRA and MEDC. With their high market capitalisations and robust financial results, these companies continue to generate interest among investors, signifying a promising future for the industry.