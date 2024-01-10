en English
Aviation

ACDI-MPC Keen to Resume Manado-Davao Flight Service Amid Market Opportunities

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:09 am EST
ACDI-MPC Keen to Resume Manado-Davao Flight Service Amid Market Opportunities

The ACDI Multipurpose Cooperative (ACDI-MPC), a major player in the Philippines’ cooperative scene, has voiced its interest in becoming the provider for the revived Manado-Davao flight service, citing the strong market potential that had been identified before the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the route previously serviced by Garuda Airlines. The chairman of ACDI-MPC, Retired Major General Gilbert Llanto, holds a sanguine view regarding the viability of the route.

Revitalising Regional Connectivity

The Mindanao Development Authority (MinDa) has proposed that the cooperative’s aviation subsidiary, Leading Edge Air Services Corporation (Leascor), could play a crucial role in restoring this connection. This move forms an integral part of efforts to promote Mindanao and re-engage in the BIMP-Eaga (East Asean Growth Area) again. On January 4, 2024, an exploratory business mission was conducted to assess the market conditions in North Sulawesi, Indonesia, paving the way for a renewed connection.

Sustainable Resumption: A Holistic Approach

Stakeholders underscored the importance of a holistic approach to ensure the sustainable resumption of the flight service. This comprehensive strategy considers not only the transport links but also the potential trade, tourism, education, and agribusiness opportunities that the reconnection could catalyse. Llanto expressed plans for twice-weekly flights, though local stakeholders suggest increasing this to three times a week to ensure market responsiveness.

Expanding Horizons: Potential New Routes

Furthermore, the prospect of a General Santos City-Manado flight is under consideration. The reestablishment of the Davao-Manado route forms part of the Asean Connectivity Master Plan, which aims to link the Philippines with its Asean neighbours more closely. Davao City has upheld sisterhood agreements with Manado and Bitung in North Sulawesi since 1993, reinforcing the historical and social ties between the two regions.

Aviation Indonesia Transportation
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

    © 2023 BNN
