6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Papua, Indonesia; No Tsunami Threat Reported

An earthquake of substantial magnitude 6.5 has jolted the eastern region of Papua in Indonesia on the closing Sunday of 2023. The tremors originated from an epicenter located 162 kilometers northeast of Abepura, a subdistrict in Jayapura, the capital of Papua province, at a depth of 10 kilometers, as reported by the U.S. Geological Survey.

Indonesia’s Seismic Activity

Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) clarified that there was no tsunami risk following the quake. However, the agency warned about the potential for aftershocks, since the quake occurred on land. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii also testified that the seismic event posed no tsunami threat. The country, positioned on the ‘Ring of Fire,’ a significant area in the Pacific Ocean basin where most earthquakes and volcanic eruptions transpire, is prone to such seismic activities.

Abepura’s Preparedness

Abepura, accommodating approximately 62,250 people, is one of the least populated towns in Indonesia. Despite this, the potential for damage and loss in the event of a significant earthquake remains considerable. The town’s preparedness, infrastructure, and response mechanisms to deal with such natural calamities are continually put to the test given the country’s geological disposition.

Past Earthquakes in Indonesia

Indonesia has a history of enduring devastating earthquakes. One such incident in November 2021, in the city of Cianjur in West Java, resulted in at least 331 fatalities and nearly 600 injuries. It marked the deadliest earthquake in the country since a quake and subsequent tsunami in Sulawesi in 2018, which claimed about 4,340 lives. In 2004, a colossal tsunami, triggered by an earthquake off the coast of Aceh province, resulted in the death of more than 230,000 people across twelve countries, marking it as one of the deadliest natural disasters in recorded history.

As the world steps into 2024, Indonesia continues its vigilant watch over the ‘Ring of Fire,’ prepared for the potential seismic activities that its geographical placement might invite.

