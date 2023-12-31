en English
Indonesia

6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Papua, Indonesia: No Tsunami Threat

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:22 am EST
6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Papua, Indonesia: No Tsunami Threat

A 6.5 magnitude earthquake recently rattled Papua, Indonesia. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake was located 162 kilometres northeast of Abepura, a subdistrict in Jayapura, the capital of Papua province. Despite the potential for aftershocks, as warned by Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency, there was no tsunami threat.

Location and Impact

The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers. Abepura, with a populace of around 62,250, stands as one of Indonesia’s least populated towns. However, so far, there have been no immediate reports of severe damage or casualties.

Seismic Activity in Indonesia

Indonesia frequently suffers from earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its strategic position on the Ring of Fire, an area dense with volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin. This seismic vulnerability is not new; Indonesia has witnessed devastating earthquakes in the past, including a recent incident in West Java’s Cianjur city in November.

History of Earthquakes in Indonesia

The November quake was the deadliest since the 2018 quake and tsunami in Sulawesi. Nonetheless, the most catastrophic in recent memory was the 2004 tsunami that affected several countries, primarily Indonesia’s Aceh province. The region of Papua and Indonesia, in general, continue to be on high alert due to their position on the Ring of Fire and the potential for seismic activity.

Indonesia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

