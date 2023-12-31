en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes West Java Island, Indonesia: No Immediate Damage Reported

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:43 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 1:36 pm EST
4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes West Java Island, Indonesia: No Immediate Damage Reported

In a recent geological event, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake shook the grounds of Indonesia’s West Java Island. The tremor took place on Sunday, with the epicenter pinpointed at approximately 2 kilometers northeast of Sumedang, a regency in the West Java province. The quake’s depth was recorded at an estimated 5 kilometers, according to the country’s geophysics agency, BMKG.

Details of the Quake

The earthquake was felt strongly in Sumedang Regency, striking the region at around 20:34 WIB (Western Indonesian Time). The initial depth registered by BMKG was 10 kilometers, but subsequent measurements refined this to 5 kilometers. Seismic activities of such magnitude are capable of causing significant disruptions, although the impact can vary based on a range of factors, including the depth and location of the earthquake’s epicenter.

No Immediate Reports of Damage or Casualties

Despite the quake’s magnitude, there have been no immediate reports regarding any significant damage or casualties. As is typical in the aftermath of such events, the situation remains fluid, with local authorities and aid organizations in the process of conducting assessments to determine the full extent of the impact. The absence of reports regarding victims at this early stage can be seen as a positive sign, but it is crucial not to draw definitive conclusions until full assessments are completed.

As Indonesia continues to grapple with the aftermath of the quake, updates are expected to provide further information regarding the situation on the ground. These updates will be critical in shaping the ongoing response efforts and ensuring that support is directed where it is most needed. For now, the people of West Java and the surrounding areas are once again reminded of the unpredictability of nature, even as they bid farewell to 2024 and welcome in the New Year.

0
Asia Indonesia
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Year of the Dragon 2024: An Auspicious Year in East Asian Culture

By Rafia Tasleem

Vietnam Welcomes 2024: A Night of Celebration Across Cities

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Chinese Investors Navigate Changing Economic Landscape in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Xi Jinping's New Year Address: China's Resilience and Pursuit of High-Quality Development

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Seoul Rings in the New Year with Grand Celebrations ...
@Asia · 3 hours
Seoul Rings in the New Year with Grand Celebrations ...
heart comment 0
Maldives Capital Battling Torrential Rains: Police Issue Road Safety Alert

By BNN Correspondents

Maldives Capital Battling Torrential Rains: Police Issue Road Safety Alert
China’s President Xi Jinping Commits to Advancement and Reunification in New Year Address

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's President Xi Jinping Commits to Advancement and Reunification in New Year Address
Afghanistan’s National Currency Shows Unprecedented Stability Amid Challenges

By Saboor Bayat

Afghanistan's National Currency Shows Unprecedented Stability Amid Challenges
New Year’s Address: President Xi Jinping Reflects on Past and Optimistically Looks to Future

By Safak Costu

New Year's Address: President Xi Jinping Reflects on Past and Optimistically Looks to Future
Latest Headlines
World News
David Cameron Calls for Iran's Role in Red Sea Security Amid Maritime Disruptions
3 mins
David Cameron Calls for Iran's Role in Red Sea Security Amid Maritime Disruptions
Sakshi Malik: From Olympic Glory to Championing Women's Rights in Wrestling
8 mins
Sakshi Malik: From Olympic Glory to Championing Women's Rights in Wrestling
NTV Weekend Edition: A Comprehensive Review of the Week's Major Stories
8 mins
NTV Weekend Edition: A Comprehensive Review of the Week's Major Stories
President Museveni Ushers in 2024 with a Message of Goodwill
9 mins
President Museveni Ushers in 2024 with a Message of Goodwill
Rep. Jamie Raskin Defends Constitutional Grounds for Presidential Disqualification
13 mins
Rep. Jamie Raskin Defends Constitutional Grounds for Presidential Disqualification
Chicago Mayor Accuses Texas Governor of Sowing 'Seeds of Chaos' with Haphazard Migrant Transfers
15 mins
Chicago Mayor Accuses Texas Governor of Sowing 'Seeds of Chaos' with Haphazard Migrant Transfers
From the Diamond to the Senate: Steve Garvey Announces Candidacy
18 mins
From the Diamond to the Senate: Steve Garvey Announces Candidacy
Juventus Clinches Crucial Victory over AS Roma in High-Stakes Serie A Encounter
18 mins
Juventus Clinches Crucial Victory over AS Roma in High-Stakes Serie A Encounter
Museveni Takes Firm Stand Against Corruption in Uganda
19 mins
Museveni Takes Firm Stand Against Corruption in Uganda
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
49 mins
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
52 mins
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
58 mins
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
1 hour
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
1 hour
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
2 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
3 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app