Indigenous Villagers in East Kalimantan Face Eviction Threat Amid New Capital Project

Indonesian indigenous communities in East Kalimantan's Sepaku district are at the heart of a growing controversy as the development of the new capital city, Nusantara, threatens their homes and way of life. Hundreds of households received eviction notices this month, sparking national outcry and raising questions about the government's commitment to safeguarding indigenous rights.

Eviction Notices Spark Outcry

Earlier this month, the Nusantara Capital City Authority issued letters to residents of four Sepaku villages, declaring their homes non-compliant with the city's spatial plan. This move, part of the US$30 billion project initiated by President Widodo in 2019, has been condemned by rights groups and the local community alike. Usman Hamid of Amnesty International Indonesia criticized the eviction threats as a violation of constitutional and internationally recognized land rights. The East Kalimantan Coalition of Civil Society echoed these sentiments, labeling the forced removals as a form of indigenous genocide.

Government Response and Community Reaction

In response to the widespread backlash, officials retracted the eviction letters and postponed demolition plans. Alimuddin, a deputy for the authority, emphasized that construction would proceed respectfully and that affected residents would receive compensation. However, local residents like Elisnawati remain anxious about their future, fearing loss of their homes and heritage. Despite official reassurances, the uncertainty surrounding land ownership and potential evictions continues to loom over the community.

Looking Towards the Future

As Indonesia prepares to transition its capital from Jakarta to Nusantara, the plight of Sepaku's indigenous villagers highlights the complex challenges of balancing development with human and environmental rights. Mareta Sari of the Mining Advocacy Network Jatam urges the government to halt the project until transparent and fair mechanisms are established to protect local communities. With the incoming administration of President-elect Prabowo Subianto signaling continued support for the capital project, the fate of Nusantara's indigenous peoples hangs in the balance.