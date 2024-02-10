In a thought-provoking article, Ram Madhav delves into India's historical significance in the Indian Ocean, revealing that the nation once held the title of the world's largest economy in the first millennium due to its powerful navies and thriving sea trade. From ancient times to the medieval period, Indian rulers dominated the seas around the peninsula, establishing trade with the Arab lands and venturing into the South China Sea.

India's Economic Decline and the Loss of Naval Power

Madhav's research points to a correlation between India's economic decline and the loss of its naval power as European powers conquered the seas in the second millennium. Despite its potential, India remains at number 15 in maritime shipping, with the Indian Navy possessing fewer combat vessels than America and China.

The Indian Ocean's Crucial Role in India's Future

Diplomat K M Panikkar warned about the importance of the Indian Ocean for India's future, but Indian leadership failed to fully appreciate its potential. The Indian Ocean is critical for India's external trade and energy trade, and it is the world's third-largest ocean, covering over 74 million square kilometers.

India's Call for Collective Self-Alliance

At the 7th Indian Ocean Conference held in Perth, Australia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the need for nations in the Indian Ocean Region, including India, to consider pursuing collective self-alliance to build reliable and resilient supply chains. This call highlights India's historical and contemporary significance in the Indian Ocean as a key player in regional cooperation and stability.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe expressed concerns over the militarization of the Indian Ocean and great power rivalry affecting smaller countries. Jaishankar spoke of challenges to international rule of law, taking aim at China's actions in the South China Sea and the Line of Actual Control.

Wickremesinghe mentioned the increasing naval presence of countries including India, the US, Australia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and China in the Indian Ocean. He also referred to the decision of Sri Lanka to impose a one-year moratorium on all foreign research ships docking at its ports due to objections from India.

Jaishankar emphasized the importance of maintaining stability and sustainability in the Indian Ocean region amid conflicts, threats to maritime traffic, and increasing Chinese maritime confrontations. He called for diversification of production and building supply side resilience to avoid supply chain risks. In a thinly veiled swipe at China, he warned smaller countries about being manipulated into unsustainable debts and unviable projects.

Jaishankar also highlighted the significance of lateral land-based connectivity across the Indian Ocean region to complement maritime flows.

As the Indian Ocean continues to play a significant role in global trade and geopolitics, India's historical and contemporary significance in the region cannot be underestimated. With a renewed focus on regional cooperation and stability, India is poised to reclaim its position as a key player in the Indian Ocean's future.

By drawing attention to the need for collective self-alliance and reliable supply chains, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized India's commitment to maintaining stability and sustainability in the Indian Ocean region. Amid conflicts, threats to maritime traffic, and increasing Chinese maritime confrontations, India's call for cooperation serves as a reminder of the nation's historical and contemporary significance in the region.

As the world's third-largest ocean, the Indian Ocean plays a critical role in India's external trade and energy trade. With the increasing naval presence of various countries, including India, the US, Australia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and China, the need for cooperation and stability in the region is more important than ever. By working together, the nations of the Indian Ocean can build reliable and resilient supply chains, avoid supply chain risks, and maintain stability and sustainability in the region for years to come.