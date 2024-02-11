India's Economic Triumph: From 'Fragile Five' to Global Powerhouse

India, once labeled as a part of the 'Fragile Five' economies, has defied the odds and emerged as a formidable force in the global economic landscape. This transformation, taking place over the past decade, is marked by its rise as the world's fifth-largest economy and the third-largest startup ecosystem.

India's Economic Resurgence

The term 'Fragile Five' was coined in 2013 to describe emerging market economies, including India, Indonesia, Brazil, South Africa, and Turkey, which were vulnerable to external shocks. Fast forward to 2024, and the label seems outdated, particularly for India. Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh recently highlighted this remarkable shift, emphasizing that India's economic fundamentals have significantly strengthened.

The Indian economy has grown exponentially, a feat underscored by its position as the world's fifth-largest economy. This growth story is punctuated by a burgeoning startup ecosystem, now the third-largest globally. From a mere 350 startups in 2014, the country boasts over 130,000 today, thanks to the 'StartUp India, Stand Up India' initiative.

India's innovation landscape has also witnessed a dramatic shift. It has advanced 41 places in the Global Innovation Index, now ranking 40th globally. The bioeconomy, too, has seen exponential growth, expanding from $10 billion to nearly $140 billion in the past decade.

The Unfinished Reforms Agenda

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has criticized the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government for mismanaging the economy and squandering the opportunity to implement the unfinished reforms agenda from 1991. She emphasized that the current government has taken steps to bring transparency and accountability in governance and to remove black money through the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The Finance Minister also pointed out that during the last year of the Vajpayee-led NDA government, inflation was below 4%, but it rose to an average annual rate of 8.2% under the UPA government due to their ill-targeted fiscal policies and wasteful expenditure. However, the Modi government has managed to bring retail inflation mostly around 5% in the last nine years, and it has never crossed 8%.

The 'Fragile Five' Label: Outdated and Overturned

Sitharaman stated that the term 'fragile five' was used to describe India's economy during the UPA regime due to its high levels of fragility. However, the Indian economy has undergone a sea change since then. The number of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) registered on the Udyam platform has reached 3.16 crore as of December 4, 2023.

Investors are now attracted to India due to its strong economic fundamentals, favorable demographics, and resilient currency. This has resulted in significant inflows of foreign capital into India's bond and equity markets. The 'Fragile Five' label, once a symbol of vulnerability, now seems like a distant memory.

As India continues to strengthen its economic position, it's clear that the 'Fragile Five' label no longer applies. The country's robust economic growth, resilient currency, and thriving startup ecosystem are testament to its newfound economic stability. The old narrative has been rewritten, and a new chapter in India's economic story is being penned.