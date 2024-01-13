India’s Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos

As the quiet snow-clad town of Davos, Switzerland, comes alive with the hustle and bustle of the World Economic Forum (WEF), India marks its presence with a robust delegation. The annual meeting, a confluence of global leaders from various sectors, sees the participation of key Indian figures, reflecting the nation’s significant role in global economic discourse.

India’s Delegation in Davos

Leading India’s delegation is Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw. Accompanying him are notable industry titans such as Gautam Adani, Sunil Mittal, and Sajjan Jindal. Also in attendance is the RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das, underscoring the country’s economic heft at this international forum.

India: A Bright Spot Amid Geopolitical Challenges

As geopolitical challenges continue to convolute the global landscape, India emerges as a beacon of stability and potential. This sentiment is echoed by Nadir Godrej, Chairman of Godrej Industries, who tagged India as a bright spot in an otherwise uncertain global scenario.

Live Updates & Exclusive Coverage

Amid this high-profile meeting, CNBC TV18 has taken the lead in providing comprehensive coverage of the event. With live updates and exclusive content, the news outlet ensures that India’s engagement at the WEF is relayed to audiences worldwide. The ongoing coverage, marked by the hashtag #DavosWithCNBCTV18, brings the Davos discourse to screens across India and beyond.