Indiana bill defining antisemitism advances to state Senate

The Indiana House of Representatives unanimously backed a religious discrimination bill on a Thursday session. The bill substantially defines antisemitism for purposes of the state education code. Backers anticipate the recent Hamas attacks and the ensuing war in Gaza could rally support for the bill this legislative session.

State lawmakers across the country are projected to use the annual legislative sessions for various symbolic and policy proposals related to the war. For the 2024 session, Indiana House Republicans placed the bill, House Bill 1002, as one of their top five priorities. This bill, mostly aimed at higher education, aims to define antisemitism as religious discrimination and offers an innovative lens for providing educational experiences devoid of such discrimination.

Advocates and Critics Speak

In the recent committee hearing, lawmakers met vigorous arguments from dozens of speakers including high schoolers and university students from Indiana. Advocates support the bill arguing the rise of antisemitic instances at college campuses in Indiana correlating with the Oct. 7 attack, where militants initiated an attack on Israel from Gaza. Critics of the bill expres concern about misuse of this legislation to silence support for Palestinians and criticism of Israel.

Onward to the Senate

The bill, carrying the same language as its predecessor, was unanimously acquitted in the House during the 2023 legislative session. The current 2024 bill will now move forward to the Senate, a platform where it failed to receive a committee hearing in the previous year. House Speaker expressed his pleasure concerning the unanimous vote. The matter rests with the Senate colleagues now.

Measures Across Other Statehouses

About eight statehouses across the country see both Democratic and Republican lawmakers introducing measures to define antisemitism. While some of these were in response to the Oct. 7 attack, others were already on the legislative agenda. Specific legislative proposals across other states such as Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and South Dakota are presently under scrutiny.

Apart from that, Lawmakers have introduced several resolutions condemning the Oct. 7 attacks and expressing support to Israel. Some have pushed for more comprehensive bills that demanded actions such as foreign terrorist organization promoters paying increased tuition at public universities and state residents evacuating from Israel post-attacks getting reimbursement.

The Verdict

In Iowa, a resolution to reaffirm support for Israel was passed by voice vote, an action carried out by other states as well. While the South Dakota Senate affirmed its support of Israel after receiving an overwhelming response from the House, the final consensus over these varying measures across states awaits.