Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow

On January 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), are poised to be the central figures in a grand roadshow in Ahmedabad. The event will serve as a prelude to the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS), scheduled to unfold in Gandhinagar from January 10 to 12. The Indian premier will personally welcome the UAE President at the Ahmedabad airport, marking the beginning of a series of events aimed at fostering economic growth and partnership.

Global Leaders Convene for the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024

The Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 is set to host a galaxy of global leaders, including Timor-Leste’s President José Ramos-Horta, Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala, and Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi. The summit is a vital pedestal for policymakers, investors, and business leaders to forge collaborations and explore investment opportunities. The participation of these leaders underscores the strengthening diplomatic ties and economic cooperation between India and their respective countries.

Preliminary Investment Agreements and Economic Convergences

The government of Gujarat has inked preliminary investment agreements worth 7.17 trillion Indian rupees ($86.07 billion) with 58 companies in the energy, oil and gas, chemical, and other sectors. These agreements precede the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which is expected to host representatives from around 100 countries. The summit will also see a series of seminars revolving around emerging sectors such as semiconductors, e-mobility, renewable energy, and green hydrogen.

India’s Rising Economic Engagement

The UAE, the seventh-largest investor in India, and Mozambique are among the countries that have shown a growing economic engagement with India, particularly in the energy sector. The signing of 58 Memoranda of Understandings, amounting to Rs 7.17 lakh crores, has set the tone for the upcoming summit. In addition, the UAE is reported to invest $2 billion to build food parks in India as part of the I2U2 agreement among India, Israel, USA, and the UAE, with Gujarat expected to be the first to benefit from this investment.